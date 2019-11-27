Dothan’s wrestling team had a rough day at the Hewitt-Trussville Pools Tournament on Wednesday, finishing 11th out of 12 teams.
Jonathan Medeiros went 4-1 in the 132-pound weight class and Preston Whitaker, competing in the 195-pound weight class, went 2-1 to pace Dothan’s effort.
Medeiros lost an 11-2 decision to Hewitt-Trussville’s Lucas Reaves in his opener then pinned Brookwood’s Enyer Cairo in the first period, earned a 9-0 major decision over Tuscaloosa County’s Greg Gonzalez and pinned Tyee Crisp of Bradley Central (Tenn.) in the first period before finishing with a 9-1 major decision win over Tuscaloosa County’s Elias Galindo.
Whitaker earned a first-period pin over Hewitt-Trussville’s Trevor French and captured a 10-6 decision over Thompson’s Jimmy Tran before losing on a first-period pin to Oak Mountain’s Jacob Payne.
Jay Buntin, also wrestling at 132 pounds, went 2-1, beating Auburn’s Tatum Benefield 11-7 and Hewitt-Trussville’s Jack Strange 17-2 and losing to Bradley Central’s Gavin Hughes, Tuscaloosa County’s Galindo and Tuscaloosa County’s Ethan Williams (all first-period pins).
Heath Robinson (126 pounds), Charles Fields (152) and Donald Glenn (160) all won one match. Robinson won by medical forfeit over Thompson’s Aiden Garver, Fields pinned Dothan teammate Joshua Coleman in the first period and Glenn pinned Hewitt-Trussville’s Zyon Austin in the first period.
Seth Torres (126), Coleman (152), Boris Dziad (195) and Kira Lunsford (220) all competed, but went winless on the day.
