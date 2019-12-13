After losing to last year’s Class 6A state runner-up Wetumpka, the Dothan Wolves wrestling team claimed wins over Jeff Davis and Carver of Montgomery Thursday during a quad meet in Wetumpka.
Dothan beat Jeff Davis 34-24 and Carver 36-24, capitalizing on forfeits in both duals. The Wolves picked up four forfeits from JD and five from Carver.
Earlier, Dothan lost 72-6 to Wetumpka, a team that returns three state individual state champions off last year’s state runner-up team.
In the Jeff Davis match, Dothan’s Jay Buntin and Donald Glenn won individual matches.
Buntin won the 132-weight class match-up, taking a 17-8 major decision over Marquis Richardson behind five two-point takedowns.
Glenn, meanwhile, earned a second-period with 47 seconds left over Christopher Moore in the 160-pound class. The Wolves’ senior was leading 8-2 at the time of the pin off four takedowns.
Winning by forfeits for Dothan against Jeff Davis were Josh Coleman (145), Charles Fields (152), Kira Lunsford (195) and Brian Mitchell (285).
Heath Robinson (126) and Alex Wood (138) both went to the third period in their matches before losing on pins. Robinson had a 12-9 lead when his match ended.
Alden Blackwell (120) and Garrett Holland (182) lost on first-period pins and there were three double forfeits in the match.
Against Carver, Buntin earned a first-period pin for the Wolves’ lone on-mat win. Robinson (126), Coleman (145), Fields (152), Glenn (160) and Mitchell (285) all won by forfeits.
Blackwell, Wood and Holland all lost on first-round pins and there were four double forfeits in the match.
Against Wetumpka, Glenn captured the only win, earning a first-period pin over Cameron Bowman in the 160-pound match-up.
Holland made it to the second period before losing by a pin, while the other nine Wolves wrestlers lost in the first round. Among those losses was Seth Torres at 120 pounds to last year’s 106 state champ Xander McWilliams, Buntin at 126 to last year’s 120 state champ Kyler Adams and Lunsford at 195 to last year’s 170 champion Mason Blackwell.
