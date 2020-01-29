Enterprise defeated Charles Henderson and lost to Baker of Mobile during a home tri-match Tuesday night at the EHS auxiliary gym.
The Wildcats, behind five victories by pin, three forfeits and two wins by decisions, beat the Trojans 54-12. However, they lost to Baker 45-33, losing the final individual match that could have forced a tie.
Charles Henderson also lost to Baker 74-6.
Enterprise 54, Charles Henderson 12: Samuel Mason, Dakotah Barber, Layton Smith, Ashley Mayse and Terrance Brown all earned wins for Enterprise off a pinfall.
Mason pinned the Trojans’ Todrick Burks in the 170-pound match-up and Barber did likewise over Sam Knox at 285. Smith pinned Sawyer Gross in the 106-pound contest, Mayse pinned Brayden Nowling at 113 and Brown pinned Nick Slobodchikoff at 138 pounds.
Three Wildcats received a forfeit win – Xavier Torres (160), David Best (120) and Loriah Castro (132). Two others won by a decision – Kenneth Leib 14-10 over Charles Henderson’s Jackson West at 152 pounds and Colby Clark 7-5 over Bailey Nixon at 220 pounds.
Charles Henderson had two individual winners -- Donquavious Adair at 182 pounds and Tyler Cooper at 126. Adair pinned Enterprise’s Lucas Hale and Cooper pinned Brenden Clark.
There were two double forfeits in the dual -- at 145 and 195.
There were two exhibition matches with Enterprise winning both. Joey Tarlavsky pinned Braxton Brown and Barber pinned Allen Brooks.
Baker 45, Enterprise 33: The Hornets seized a 24-0 lead and 36-12 advantage before the Wildcats came storming back, cutting the margin to 39-33 going to the last match at 120 pounds. EHS needed a pin to tie it, but Baker’s Cedric Abney foiled the plans with a first-period pin over Best.
Winning for Enterprise were Torres, Nathan Schmidt, Colby Clark, Barber, Cody Kirk and Zach McFarland. Torres earned a third-period pin over James Burgess at 152, Schmidt received a win by disqualification from Jaden Jackson at 160 and Clark pinned Benjamin Bazzel in the first period at 195. Barber pinned Eriten Kwizera in the first period at 285, Kirk pinned Ray Sears in the third period at 106 and McFarland won an 11-6 decision over Brantley Odom at 113 pounds.
There were three exhibitions after the dual and Leib earned a win by pin over PJ O’Reiley for EHS, while the Hornets won the other two.
Baker 74, Charles Henderson 6: The Hornets dominated with six pins, five forfeits and two decisions.
The Trojans’ lone win came from Jackson West in the 152-pound weight class. West pinned Baker’s David Swinney 1:15 into the first period.
Tyler Cooper almost earned a win, but lost a 4-3 decision to Cedric Abney at 120 pounds. Slobodchikoff avoided a pin, but lost a 17-2 tech fall decision at 138.
