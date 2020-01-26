Enterprise

Enterprise wrestler Colby Clark won the 195-pound weight class and teammate Dakotah Barber finished runner-up in the 285-pound class at the Beauregard Hornet Slam 6 Tournament on Saturday.

With the efforts of the two leading the way, the Wildcats finished eighth out of 16 teams at the tournament with 88 points.

Clark, a senior, won four tournament matches, including a 9-7 decision in the 195-pound championship match over Gulf Shores’ Drake Ewing. Clark’s first three wins were by first-period pins over Park Crossing’s Jaylen Caple (18 seconds into match), T.R. Miller’s Orlando Gandy (23 seconds in) and St. James’ Bennett Blakenship (1:29 into match).

Barber, a junior, received a first-round bye and won two straight matches off first-period pins over St. James’ Taylor Penney (12 seconds into match) and Beauregard’s Walter Daniels (47 seconds into the match). He, though, lost in the championship on a first-period pin with 51 seconds left to Beulah’s Kain Latham.

Also for Enterprise, seventh grader Cody Kirk finished fourth in the 106-pound weight class. He won a 10-0 major decision over Beauregard’s Kaidan Holloway and pinned Leeds’ Clayton Williams in the third period before losing to Pike Road’s Hinds Duncan, 12-0. Kirk bounced back to pin Piedmont’s Izak Duke before losing the third-place match to Gulf Shores’ Ethan Sharkey 11-3.

Xavier Torres went 3-2 in the 152-pound weight class. He opened with a medical forfeit win from Reeltown’s Collin Carleton then lost to Park Crossing’s Ezell Wood. Torres then earned consecutive second-period pins over Stanhope Elmore’s Kyan Lewis and Piedmont’s J.T. Coheely before losing in the consolation semifinals on a third-period pin to Pike Road’s John Coley.

Brenden Clark went 2-2 at 126 pounds, losing his opener to Beauregard’s Cody Knight on a third-period pin, beating Gulf Shores’ Nick Carris on a 19-4 tech fall decision and pinning Opelika’s Jackson Shoemaker. He lost in the consolation semifinals to Leeds’ Jacob Stokes on a first-period pin.

Terrance Brown won his opening match at 132 pounds, pining Piedmont’s Alex Cullen, but lost his next two matches. Joey Tarlavsky won a consolation match on a second-period pin over Charles Henderson’s Brax Brown, but lost his other two matches.

The other five Enterprise wrestlers at the meet – Layton Smith (106), David Best (113), Loriah Castro (126), Samuel Mason (160) and Lucas Hale (170) – all went 0-2 in matches.

Knox leads Charles Henderson: Sam Knox finished in fourth place to lead Charles Henderson at the Hornet Slam Saturday in Beauregard.

The Trojans had a rough day overall, finishing in last place with only 29 points.

Knox accounted for most of that, going 3-2 at the 285-pound weight class. After a bye and a quarterfinal loss, he pinned teammate Allen Jones, Thomasville’s Justin Lee Phillips and Beauregard’s Walter Daniels before losing the third-place match to Stanhope Elmore’s Davion Brown.

Tyler Cooper (120), Donqavious Adair (182) and Damien Hart (220) all reached the consolation semifinals before elimination.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments