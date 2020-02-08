Enterprise’s Zach McFarland finished as the Class 7A South Section runner-up at 113 pounds and Colby Clark finished third at 195 pounds as both wrestlers qualified for next week’s state tournament in Huntsville.
A wrestler had to finish in the top four in Class 7A to advance to state.
McFarland, who qualified for the second straight season, finished with a 2-1 record in his weight class, including a 7-2 semifinal win Saturday over Oak Mountain’s Kirk Smitherman, an opponent he beat twice at last year’s section meet in placing third.
The Wildcat wrestler lost in the finals to nemesis Yanni Vines of Thompson in the championship 12-3. Last year, Vines beat McFarland in the section finals and also lost to him at the state tournament.
Clark, meanwhile, went 2-2 in his weight class. After a bye and a win on Friday, he lost to Thompson’s Michael Jackson on a pin right before the end of regulation, but he bounced back to earn a 19-7 win over Smiths Station’s Michael Mellage to earn state qualifying by reaching the third-place match-up. In that match, he lost a 4-2 decision to Oak Mountain’s Jacob Payne.
McFarland now has a 33-5 record and Clark a 33-11 record for the season.
One other Enterprise wrestler entered Saturday in contention for a state qualifying berth – Cody Kirk at 106 pounds. However, the seventh grader lost a semifinal match to Oak Mountain’s Camden Tipton on a first-period pin then lost in the consolation semifinals to Auburn’s Blake Byerley, also on a first-period pin, falling one win short of qualifying. Kirk finished the season with a 31-10 record.
As a team, Enterprise finished 12th out of 14 teams with 37.5 points.
Dothan’s Buntin, Reese qualify for state: Dothan’s Jay Buntin and Sirrell Reese qualified for next week’s Class 6A State Tournament in Huntsville after both finished in eighth place at the 6A South Super Section in Montgomery on Saturday.
Buntin, a senior who qualified for the second straight year, took eighth in the 126-pound weight class. He finished 2-3 at the tournament, including 2-1 on Friday.
On Saturday in lost a consolation match to McAdory’s KeAndre Poellnitz 7-1 and lost the seventh-place match to Robertsdale’s Wesley Blumberg 4-2.
Reese finished eighth in the 195-pound weight class. After going 1-1 with a bye on Friday, the senior lost a consolation match to Daphne’s Jon Davis 8-2 and lost the seventh-place match to Wetumpka’s Nathan Waters on a second-period pin.
Buntin now has a 21-13 record and Reese has a 10-9 record.
As a team, Dothan finished 16th out of 21 with 25 points.
