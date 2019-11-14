As a former baseball standout for two years at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and then two at Troy University, Casey Smith is extra excited about two Providence Christian baseball players signing to attend those schools.
He’s most proud of how the young men represent themselves.
“I don’t think they find their identity as a baseball player,” Smith said. “I think they find it as Christ followers that play baseball.”
Grayson Stewart, the Class 3A Pitcher and Player of the Year and Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection last season, signed with Troy University and Cole Smith, the son of the Eagles’ coach, signed with LBW.
They were two of four outstanding athletes from Providence Christian inking college scholarships on Thursday at the school.
Volleyball star Autumn Mayes signed with the University of West Georgia, while softball standout Emma Houston signed with Wallace College.
Stewart and Smith have an upcoming season at Providence before taking their talents to the next level and will take aim on repeating as the Class 3A state champions.
Stewart compiled a 9-1 record last spring with a 1.94 ERA. He only gave up 50 hits in 72 1/3 innings with 85 strikeouts and 19 walks. As the clean-up hitter, Stewart had a .355 batting average with a .486 on base percentage.
Smith hit for a .364 average with 10 doubles and four home runs. As a second baseman, he only made three errors in 127 chances.
“I’m very excited for both of those guys, but I’m also excited for LBW and Troy,” Smith said. “They’re not getting just talented players; they’re getting great leaders, hard workers – as coachable as they come. And they’re both getting a winner.”
Mayes, an outside hitter, helped Providence Christian to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in the recently completed volleyball season. She will graduate as the school leader in kills for a match (35), kills for a season (719) and kills for a career (2,496). For this past season, she had 96 aces, 719 kills, 503 digs and 40 assists.
Mayes has been on the varsity since eighth grade and a starter since her freshman season. She was named the Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year for both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
“She is highly capable in all volleyball skills and can literally play any position on the court at an exceptional level,” Providence coach Bill Oldfield said. “Autumn’s career is full of accolades, but more importantly, she is filled with humility.”
Houston, who pitches and can play most every infield spot, slammed 13 home runs and hit for a .543 average as a junior with 44 RBIs. She has 28 career home runs and is the school career leader with 192 RBIs.
In the circle, she has compiled 37 wins, which is second best in school history. She became the first player from Providence to be named first team All-State last season. She was also a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection.
“From the time I’ve gotten to know Emma, she’s always been a leader – not so much vocally, but by example,” Providence coach Cory Driggers said. “Not only in the game with her performance – obviously her stats back that up – but at practice. There’s nobody that works any harder.”
Driggers gives an example of that work ethic.
“We had played late and I didn’t have a chance to bring back the equipment and all that stuff back to the school that night,” Driggers said. “So on Sunday afternoon I brought it down here, and when I got here, Emma was by herself down at the batting cage hitting. She was working to get better. She’s very talented, but it didn’t come without hard work.”
Stewart on signing with Troy: It’s an honor to sign with Troy. It’s always been a dream of mine. It’s close to home and both of my parents went there. I’ve been going to Troy since I was a little kid. Some of my best friends are already on the team. My parents can come watch me at any time. I love the coaches and I love the atmosphere up there.
“My parents said I could go anywhere I wanted, but they really wanted me to stay close to home because they wanted to be able to come watch me, and I want them to be able to watch me too, and my friends and grandparents – just everybody. I knew Troy was the place I wanted to be.”
Houston on signing with Wallace: Well, Wallace is right in our backyard and it’s a great softball program. It’s a great opportunity to still have the benefits of staying at home, along with being in a great softball program as well.
“It’s always been a dream of mine (to sign). I started playing when I was a little kid in T-ball and it’s always been a passion and a desire. I’ll probably play first or third and maybe some second or some outfield. Whatever they need.”
Smith on signing with LBW: I chose LBW because I’ve been there a bunch of times and my dad went there too. It is honestly the best place, I felt, for me to be. I really love the coaches there and there are a bunch of players that I know that are also going there. So it was kind of an easy decision for me, honestly. Getting to actually follow his (father) footsteps is really special to me – awesome really.
Mayes on signing with West Georgia: I’m super excited about my decision. I played against a lot of the girls that play there already, and I played against a lot of the girls who are going to be incoming freshmen with me. So, I’m super excited about getting to play with friends I already know.
“I’ve known the coaches since I was in eighth grade. I couldn’t have done it without my sister (Adleigh). We’ve played volleyball together since I was 9 and she was 8. I’ve played for Coach Bill since the eighth grade, and I couldn’t have done it without them pushing me to be my best.”
