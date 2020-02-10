Behind 10 top eight-finishes, including a winning relay time, the Providence Christian Eagle boys team soared to a state runner-up finish this past weekend at the AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.
Dothan’s Nathan Cooper, a University of Alabama signee, added to his first-place stash, winning his fifth individual state title in the last two years, capturing the Class 6A boys shot put event, and Charles Henderson’s Jamesia Shipman provided another local title by winning the girls 5A shot put.
Those were the top highlights in Birmingham for the Wiregrass. Houston Academy and Enterprise also had athletes at the meet in addition to Providence, Dothan and Charles Henderson.
Balance paces Providence Christian to runner-up
Scoring in eight of 14 events, the Providence Christian boys amassed 56 points to finish behind only Bayside Academy in the Class 1A-3A division. The Admirals had a winning total of 85 points. Providence’s 56 output was six more than third place Winfield (50 points).
The boys effort was highlighted by the 4x800-meter relay team, which had a gold-medal winning time of 8 minutes and 47.39 seconds, edging out Whitesburg Christian’s second place time of 8:48.38. The PCS relay team consisted of Peyton Hall, Clay Suddarth, Conner Patterson and Robert Woodall.
The Eagle boys also had three individual runner-up finishes, including two from Suddarth in distance races. Suddarth earned second in the 1600-meter run in 4:43.76, slightly behind Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield’s 4:38.06 winning time. Suddarth also finished second in the 3200-meter run with a 10:28.01 time, again finishing behind Geraldine’s Mayfield (9:54.58).
Patterson provided the other runner-up effort, taking second place in the 800-meter run in 2:02.69 in a close battle with Mayfield, who finished just .05 of a second ahead (2:02.64).
In that same 800-meter race, Providence’s Woodall was right behind in fourth place in 2:06.10, edging out Westminster’s John Richardson (2:06.40) at the finish line.
Woodall and Patterson also had strong efforts in the 400-meter dash, finishing fourth and sixth, respectively. Woodall finished in 52.26 and Patterson in 52.65.
Woodall added a third top-eight finish at the meet, earning seventh place in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 11 ¾ inches.
Colby Pilcher captured sixth place for the Eagles in the shot put with a throw of 41’ ¾”.
The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team added a fifth-place effort with 3:47.40 time.
Providence girls also shine
The Providence girls also had a solid performance, finishing in sixth place with 30 points in the 1A-3A girls class.
The Lady Eagles had seven top eight-finishes -- four individual efforts and three relay teams.
Leah Dorsey finished third in the 800-meter run, earning a 2:26.28 time, while Madelyn Patterson took sixth in the 1600-meter run with a 5:53.06 time. Sarah Beth Rickard tied for sixth in the high jump with a 4 feet, 4 inch leap and Hannah Stewart finished seventh in the triple jump after a 30’ 11 ½” effort.
The Eagle relays were strong with two third-place finishes and a fourth-place showing. The 4x200 team (1:54.58 time) and 4x800 team (10:45.68) took the thirds and the 4x400 (4:29.47) was fourth.
Dothan’s Cooper wins again
A year ago, Dothan’s Cooper won the shot put in both indoor and outdoor.
He is halfway there as a senior.
He claimed the indoor title Saturday with a throw of 59 feet, 9 inches, beating his nearest competitor by nearly four feet.
Cooper’s effort gave the Wolves 10 points, which tied for 11th in Class 6A.
Dothan girls finish seventh
The Dothan girls had five top-eight finishes to earn 21 points, good for seventh place in Class 6A.
Andrea Harris claimed a third-place bronze medal in the 60-meter dash with a 7.92 time. The Wolves’ 4x200 relay team also earned bronze, with a 1:49.48 time. Aniya Dent captured fifth place in the shot put with a throw of 32’ 3 ¼”.
The 4x800-relay team finished sixth in 10:59.83 and the 4x400 team seventh in 4:23.34.
Shipman powers CHHS
Shipman’s winning shot put in Class 5A sparked the Charles Henderson girls, who finished in fourth place with 38 points, just two points off third place.
Shipman threw the shot 36 feet, 1 ¾ inches, which edged out runner-up Kalee Johnson of Alexandria (35’ 7 ¼”).
Charles Henderson’s Sydney Watson finished right behind the two in third place with a throw of 34’ 6 ¾”.
In addition to the two shot put performances, Charles Henderson girls also garnered a second-place silver medal in the 4x400-relay off a 4:20.84 time.
Rayvion Williams delivered a pair of fifth-place finishes, one in the 400-meter dash (1:01.54 time) and the other in the 800 (2:28.31).
The 4x800-meter relay team finished in fifth place with a 10:52.05 time and the 4x200 team took seventh place in 1:01.54.
The Charles Henderson boys tied for 13th in Class 5A with 13 points a Malcolm Hall finished fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.20), the 4x200 relay third (1:33.30) and Jaden Hall sixth in the long jump (19’6”).
Hart, Smith lead HA teams
Holly Hart finished fourth in two events to lead the Houston Academy girls in a 12th place effort, while Gunnar Smith earned a third-place finish to spark the Raider boys to a 17th place tie.
Hart finished fourth in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, finishing the shorter race in 5:43.94 and the longer race in 12:31.64. Her efforts accounted for all 10 HA points on the girls side.
Smith took third in the 3200-meter run – a spot behind Providence’s Suddarth. Smith finished in 10:38.19.
The HA boys also had a sixth-place showing in the 4x800-relay, clocking a time of 9:07.04.
Enterprise’s Kitt earns runner-up
Enterprise girls athlete Aniyah Kitt finished runner-up in the Class 7A girls 60-meter dash. The Wildcat runner had a 7.90 time, just off the winning time of 7.80 by Austin’s Makenzie Harris.
On the boys side, Enterprise’s Tyrone Clark finished eighth in the long jump with a 20 feet, 7 inch jump.
Kitt and Clark were the only EHS placers, helping the girls to 19th place with eight points and the boys to a tie for 18th with one point.
