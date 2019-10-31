BIRMINGHAM --- The Providence Christian volleyball team ran into a Bayside Academy buzzsaw Thursday night.
The Admirals captured their 18th straight state title and 28th overall by beating the Eagles 25-14, 25-15, 26-28, 25-in the AHSAA Class 4A state championship match Thursday night at Bill Harris Arena.
While Bayside continued its championship tradition, Providence’s bid for a state title came up short again. It was the sixth time in the last seven years and the eighth time overall Providence Christian finished as a state runner-up. Three of the state-title losses have been in the last four years to Bayside Academy.
“That is one of the most talented Bayside teams we’ve seen,” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield said. “Their front line was big and talented. Any ball you hit it over whether it is a spike or a tip, you have a big swing coming back. I don’t recall many free balls (they gave us) to run the offense.”
Eagle senior Autumn Mayes, who led PCS with 18 kills and 28 digs, agreed about Bayside Academy’s talent.
“They don’t make mistakes,” Mayes said. “Bayside is a great team and we made too many mistakes. Tonight, they were the better team and I give them credit. They are really, really good. We didn’t execute like we should have as that first ball contact wasn’t where it should be, but they are a really great team.”
Providence Christian, which has three seniors (Katie Griffin, Emma Houston and Autumn Mayes), finished the season 42-13. Bayside, with only two seniors on its roster, finished with a 53-12 record.
“It was so much fun,” Mayes said of the season. “I am glad my last year was with them. I loved playing with my sister (Adleigh). I was really confident in the team we had this year. I thought tonight would be the night, but it was not how it went tonight. It was a fun season and I enjoyed this team.”
Both Providence Christian and Bayside Academy will likely move up to Class 5A next season following reclassification and the AHSAA’s competitive balance factor.
“First off I praise God that we were in this match and we made to this match,” Oldfield said in an opening statement about the contest. “That is significant. Second, I would credit Bayside. They were ready. They are a very talented team and they certainly deserved it tonight. They outplayed us.
“But my kids played hard and they deserve a lot of credit too for getting to where they were. We frankly played defense against a powerful of offense tonight and that was the story of the match.
“I am proud of my kids as they hustled all the time and they didn’t give up. They were down big in the fourth set (15-3) and kept plugging away.”
The Eagles had a rough night of hitting, finishing with a .026 hitting percentage with 33 errors compared to 37 kills, while Bayside hit .236 and had 53 kills to only 16 hitting errors. In addition to the hitting errors, the Eagles couldn’t overcome Bayside’s strong front line, which produced 14 block assists and six solo blocks.
“That is a result of own doing plus Bayside’s defense was great,” Oldfield of the hitting woes. “Their blocking was great. We didn’t take care of the ball like we should have, but their blocking was great too.”
In addition to Mayes’ production, Anna Riley earned 12 kills, 16 digs and two aces for PCS. Adleigh Mayes had 30 assists and 11 digs plus two aces and two kills. Lydia Camille Owens had three kills and both Eliza Payne Shipman and Ellie Grace Crowder had three digs.
Both Autumn Mayes and Riley were named to the all-tournament team.
Bayside Academy was led by tournament MVP Jacque Martin with a match-high 21 kills plus 11 digs. Emily Buhl had 12 kills and 16 digs, while Ella Broadhead, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, had 10 kills and was a monster at the net with four solo blocks and five block assists.
Colton Thompson added eight kills and four digs for the Admirals, while setter Breland Dailey delivered 46 assists plus five digs and libero Luci Wilkinson had 26 digs and four assists.
Buhl, Dailey and Wilkinson were all named to the all-tournament team.
In all three sets won by Bayside, the Admirals gained the lead early in each set. They went up 8-2 in the first set, 5-2 in the second and 9-1 in the fourth set, putting the Eagles on their heels quickly.
“In every set they won, they got off to a good start,” Oldfield said. “That is hard to overcome when you are playing Bayside.”
An ace by Adleigh Mayes gave Providence Christian an opening 1-0 lead, but Bayside dominated the rest of the first set. The Admirals scored eight of the next points for an 8-2 advantage.
The Eagles cut the margin to 8-5, but Bayside and its powerful hitting attack opened up a 17-6 margin.
PCS was able to slice the gap to eight, but couldn’t get closer, eventually falling in the set 25-14.
With exception of ties at 1-1 and 2-2, Bayside dominated the second set, leading the rest of the way and finishing with a 25-15 victory in the set.
The Eagles played better in the third set, leading for most of the early stages. Consecutive kills by Autumn Mayes, Shipman and Riley gave PCS a quick 3-1 lead.
Bayside rallied to tie at 3-3, and after exchanging points through several rotations, the Eagles built a 9-7 lead after an Autumn Mayes kill and a Bayside violation.
The Admirals scored four straight to reclaim the lead at 11-9 and it stayed close the rest of the set before the Eagles captured a 28-26 decision off a violation by Bayside on the final point.
“We started taking care of the ball better,” Oldfield said of the third set. “We also made good first contact on serve receive so we could run our offense a little more.”
Bayside quickly gained control in the fourth set, amassing a 9-1 advantage behind three kills by Martin and a block by Ann Sterling Bell plus a couple of PCS hitting errors and were never seriously threatened after that.
