MONTGOMERY — The best season in Providence Christian boys basketball history came to a tough end Saturday.
Down three, the Eagles couldn’t get a good look at a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer and the contested shot was well short as PCS fell to the Dadeville Tigers 41-38 in the Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum.
The outcome ended Providence Christian season, but not before setting the school record for wins in a season with 17. The Eagles (17-13) also advanced to an AHSAA regional tournament for only the second time in program history, matching the 2004-05 team.
Dadeville (19-7) advanced to Wednesday’s regional final at 2:15 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s late game between Pike County and Pike Road for a chance to play at the state tournament in Birmingham.
After the game, Eagle head coach Mark Wright lauded his team’s five seniors, four of whom start for PCS.
“I am extremely proud of our seniors,” Wright said. “I thought they carried out our game plans very well this year. They did exactly as I asked them.
“We just had some games here and there throughout the year where shots wouldn’t fall and we had some key moments where good looks didn’t go down for us, but I am extremely proud of the seniors and how they carried out game plans.”
Down most of Saturday’s game, the Eagles fought, especially on defense, to stay close with the Tigers. They closed to within two twice midway in the fourth quarter.
After a driving layup and free throw by Dadeville’s Thomas McKinley pushed the Tiger margin to 41-36 with 2:06 left, Providence cut it to three with 42 seconds left on Abe Chancellor’s backdoor layup after a pass from Hayes Lewis.
The Tigers, who made only 3-of-12 free throws in the game, opened the door for PCS when Jhymias Patrick missed a one-and-one free throw with 29.5 seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, the Eagles couldn’t get an open look against Dadeville’s strong perimeter defense and Wright called timeout with 11.6 seconds left to set up a final opportunity.
After the timeout, Providence, inbounding on the side, passed into the backcourt to Lewis, the point guard. He moved up court and after waiting for the play to develop, passed to the right to Collins McClintock with time winding down.
The 5-foot-11 McClintock was forced to take a 3-point attempt off the right elbow under pressure from Dadeville’s 6-foot-2 Jamarion Wilkerson and the shot didn’t fall as the horn sounded.
“We were trying to get a double screen for Collins off the back side and flare (another player) off that back screen if they ran a couple of guys at Collins to try to make that next pass over for a shot,” Wright said. “But we didn’t get great spacing. Credit them for pressuring us and getting through that screen so we couldn’t get a good look.”
The missed 3-pointer finished a final six minutes of struggle on offense for the Eagles, who made only 1-of-7 shots and had a traveling violation during that stretch. Dadeville’s 6-foot-8 BJ Easton forced a wild missed reverse layup and the Tigers’ perimeter defense forced several long 3-point attempts.
Overall, the Eagles hit only 31 percent (13-of-42), including 28.6 on 3-pointers (6-of-21), and had 14 turnovers.
“Credit their pressure for some of that (struggle),” Wright said. “They do a great job pressuring the ball and making it difficult for you to get into sets. We had a little trouble getting into the rhythm and the flow of our sets.
“That was part of it. There were opportunities where we worked hard to get some good looks, but it wasn’t our night as it wasn’t falling for us.”
The Eagles elected to utilize its defensive efforts on the 6-9 Eason and the plan worked as the junior who averages 16 points a game scored just three points and made only 1-of-2 shots from the floor. Senior Jackson Colley and junior Grant Weatherford were tasked for most of the defensive work on Eason.
“We were trying to get underneath his screens and not let him roll to the basket,” Wright said. “Also, we got help when he did get the basketball. We really did a good job on him.”
Unfortunately, focusing on Eason opened the outside and the Tigers made the Eagles pay early. Dadeville made nine field goals in the first half and seven were 3-pointers.
The Tigers were 7-of-12 on threes and 2-of-8 inside the arc during the opening half. Philstaviou Dowdell was 3-for-3 on threes in the half, McKinley 2-of-5 and DaQuan Doss and Patrick were 1-of-2.
In the first quarter, Dadeville scored all nine points off three 3-pointers, while Providence’s offense struggle, making just 3-of-9 shots overall and missing all four attempts. The Tigers led 9-6 at the quarter break.
While the PCS offense warmed up some in the second quarter, it wasn’t enough to offset Dadeville’s four 3-pointers and the Tigers led 26-19 at halftime.
Dadeville stayed in control most of the third quarter. A late 3-pointer by Chancellor put the score at 31-26 Tigers going to the final quarter.
Dadeville’s Dowdell hit a 3-pointer to open the final period, but Providence’s Chancellor and Cole Smith hit a 3-pointer each to slice the margin to 36-32.
Two made free throws each by Chancellor and Colley cut it two on two different occasions, but PCS scored only two points in the final 4:46 and the Tigers held on.
Chancellor, a junior, led Providence with 13 points and five rebounds. He was one of the few Eagles with a good shooting night, hitting 4-of-7 overall, including 3-of-4 3-pointers. Smith, a senior, followed with 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. Colley added seven points and five rebounds.
Dowdell led Dadeville with 12 points, all off four 3-pointers. McKinley had 10 points and Patrick nine. Eason had a team-high nine rebounds.
