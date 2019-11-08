Two quick touchdowns to begin each half provided Providence Christian with plenty of margin to cruise into the second round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs with a 42-21 home victory Friday night over Bayside Academy.
The Eagles compiled 245 yards on the four scoring drives and controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game.
Providence (10-1) travels to Gordo Friday night in second-round playoff action.
A 17-yard run by Collins McClintock and a 1-yard run by Gus Goldsborough put Providence ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. The Eagles were inside the Bayside 20 two more times in the first half but could not come away with points.
Grant Weatherford began the third quarter with a 60-yard run to make it 21-0, then Goldsborough added a 6-yard run to make it 28-0 in the middle of the third quarter.
Bayside scored once in the third quarter on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Cunningham to Jeremy Loper and then again early in the fourth on a 14-yard run by Cunningham on a drive kept alive by a pass interference penalty.
Providence answered with a two-play drive capped off by a 10-yard Weatherford run to make it 35-14.
Bayside scored again on a Cunningham 7-yard run but Providence answered with a 13-yard touchdown run by McClintock to close out the scoring.
Jake Smith added an interception for Providence and John Jeter connected on all six extra point attempts.
