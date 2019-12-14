Autumn Mayes
Providence Christian School
2019 Volleyball Player of the Year
Background: Mayes was a 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter for Providence Christian and head coach Bill Oldfield. She was named Dothan Eagle Volleyball Player of the Year for the third straight season. She signed to play college volleyball at the University of West Georgia.
Numbers: Mayes re-set the Providence school record with 719 kills (13.1 per match) and also earned 96 aces (1.8), 503 digs (9.1), 40 assists (0.7) and 38 blocks (0.7) over 55 matches, helping the Eagles to a Class 4A state runner-up finish. She improved on per-match totals in kills, digs and blocks and surpassed her ace total from last year. She also holds the school career record for kills (2,496).
On being player of year: I am always excited to get the award. It is always an honor. I was real excited to get it. I couldn’t have done it without coach (Oldfield) and our players.
What were your goals this year? The same as last year -- a state championship. We couldn’t do it again, but that is OK as I was really proud of our season. That was just the main goal, but we had a really great season and I am proud of the way we worked together.
Did you have any individual goals? This award and I am hoping to get the Class 4A Player of the Year. Hopefully I can get that.
How special was it to start with your sister Adleigh? This was so special. I can’t say enough of how special it was. We had played together since I was 10 and she was 9. It’s always fun to play with her. She keeps me fresh. I am always proud of her, but this year she did a great job of stepping up and filling Kayla’s (Champion) spot and she did it with confidence and also humility. I was really proud the way she did that.
Was there a specific part of the game you tried to improve on? Just in all areas. I want to be a versatile player. I was hoping to improve in every stat.
What area of the game you like most? That is a tough question, but probably defense, though hitting is really fun. I like to be fast in the back row (for defense).
What will your role be next year at West Georgia? I will be an outside hitter there. It might change when I get there. I am excited. They have a great program.
Oldfield on Mayes: Autumn Mayes is an ultra-talented six rotation player. The first thing you may be drawn to is the number of kills she had this season at 719. But she is exceptionally talented at every other skill and in every position as well. Her serve can be overpowering at times and literally take over a match. Autumn loves to set too and has great hands. She would gladly be the team setter if only I would let her. She is a lengthy blocker and will more than hold her own at the college level. She passes lights out like a defensive specialist and is great at serve receive. She sees the court as well as any player I have ever coached. Perhaps more than the college ready skills, I will miss her leadership on the court next year. She is like a coach on the floor and has a very high volleyball IQ. Finally, she is a player that is very grounded in her faith and the game of volleyball does not define her. Her identity is in Christ first and I think that is why she is able to play this great game without any fear.
Craig Long
G.W. Long High School
2019 Volleyball Coach of the Year
Background: Long and his wife, Beth, have led the Rebel program for seven years, amassing a 177-60 record. A 1989 graduate of Louisville in Barbour County, the G.W. Long job is Craig Long’s only volleyball head coaching role, but he has also coached other sports at Louisville (two years), Ariton (six years) and G.W. Long (girls basketball, six years).
Numbers: Playing just seven varsity players in most matches, Long guided the Rebels to a 47-6 record and the AHSAA Class 2A state title, a year after going 28-9 and reaching the state semifinals. The 47 wins are a school record and the state title was the first in Rebel volleyball history.
On being named coach of the year: It is an honor. It kind of reflects our team because our team really played well and bought into everything we were doing and worked hard. As a coach (of year), it is an honor and a reflection of the kids.
What were your expectations of this year’s team? We absolutely talked about the state championship being our goal. We talked about it on a weekly basis of where we needed to get to and what kind of competition we needed to play to get there. We talked through the year at practice not to worry about what everybody else was doing, but to perfect what we were doing.
Where was strength of this year’s team? Our defense got so much better this year than it was last year. Offensively, we have been good for three years. We have had good hitters and good setters. We have been strong hitting for three years, but the difference this year was defense, digging the ball up and getting a good pass, a good set then attacking. Those balls that were hitting on our side, we were now digging them up.
Was playing only seven players a concern? There is always a worry (about injuries), but that is out of our hands. There is a higher power over that. I told the kids to, ‘Just do what we do, work hard, sell out and give a maximum amount of effort and see where it falls.’
On bumping up schedule: The last two years we had great records and great teams, but we would get up there and lose the first game in Birmingham (state tournament). I said we will beef up our schedule and we would change who we play in the summer. We went to the Enterprise camp and played Enterprise twice and played Providence in the summer. On our schedule, we played Providence, Houston Academy, Pleasant Home, which won the 1A state championship year before, and Prattville. We played good competition and still held our own. When we got to Birmingham, I told the girls our schedule was tougher than the teams we were going to being playing. We were ready. Last year, we were not ready. It was one of the main reasons we won the state championship – our strength of schedule.
On state championship match: Addison whipped us pretty good in the first set, but the last three sets I saw our girls just take over the match. We didn’t dominate the match, but we took control of it. After we won the third set, I was thinking what I was going to say to them to get ready to win this last set and I looked into their eyes and it was like, ‘We are fixing to win this game.’ I just needed to turn them loose. They went out and dominated the last set, 25-15.
On winning state title: It has sunk in. I bet I have watched the film (of it) five, six times.
