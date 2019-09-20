Providence Christian answered a gut check Friday night.
Slocomb rebounded from a 21-0 deficit behind a tremendous performance from running back Jaylen Nobles, who scored on runs of 11, 1 and 69 yards to tie the game with 5:55 remaining.
The fifth-ranked Eagles followed with a clutch eight-play, 50-yard touchdown drive engineered by quarterback Collins McClintock.
The defense then stepped up and ended the RedTops’ upset bid. After a short pass to Nobles, defensive back Jake Smith forced a fumble and Grant Youngblood scooped it up and returned it 45 yards for a game-clinching touchdown in Providence’s 35-21 victory.
The fifth-ranked Eagles moved to 5-0 on the season, 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 2. Slocomb fell to 2-2, 1-2 in region play.
Providence appeared to have the game in hand, particularly when Grant Weatherford took a counter around right end for 8 yards and a touchdown. John Jeter’s third PAT kick gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
However, the Eagles turned the ball over and Slocomb took advantage.
Both teams had standout players shaken up in the first half.
Providence running back Wise Gordon went down late in the first quarter with an apparent knee or ankle injury. At that point he had carried seven times for 53 yards. He did not return.
Slocomb’s Nobles was shaken up on the RedTops’ final offensive play of the first half. Facing fourth-and-2 at the Providence 30, Slocomb attempted a double-pass with quarterback Braydon Whitaker throwing a quick screen to Tanner Berry, who then fired deep for Nobles on the trick play.
The pass fell incomplete and a Nobles took a big hit on the play, which would not have counted since the first pass was ruled a forward pass and not a lateral. Nobles unofficially carried 17 times for 86 yards in the first half for the RedTops.
He was back out there in the second half – and had a huge impact on the game. He carried 17 times in the second half for 153 yards and finished with 34 carries for 239 yards and Slocomb’s three touchdowns.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and immediately put together a long, physical drive. However, a fumble inside the Slocomb 10 stopped the seven-play drive.
The RedTops continued their momentum on first down when Whitaker faked a handoff to Nobles and took a keeper up the middle 44 yards to the Providence 47. That drive ended with Nobles being stopped for no gain on fourth-and-2 from the Eagles’ 22.
Providence scored first after its defense stopped Slocomb at its own 33 early in the second quarter. McClintock scored on a 30-yard run on a keeper up the middle and a sharp cut to his right. That capped a five-play, 67-yard drive.
Consecutive runs by backup running back Gus Goldsborough gained 14 and 10 yards and immediately preceded McClintock’s 30-yard run. Kicker John Jeter gave Providence a 7-0 lead with 6:48 left in the first half.
The Eagles forced a punt and took over on their 37. Goldsborough again got loose for 43 yards to the Slocomb 20.
Four plays later, Providence scored on a fortunate bounce. Goldsborough fumbled on third-and-goal from the 2, but the ball bounced directly to McClintock and his momentum took him around right end for a 2-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead with 1:32 left in the first half.
Slocomb started the second half with another promising drive that didn’t produce points. An incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 gave Providence a first down at its own 18. The Eagles drove to the end zone in 12 plays, with Weatherford capping it with his TD run for a 21-0 lead.
Nobles got the RedTops on the board with an 11-yard TD run with 57 seconds left in the third quarter. On the kickoff, Slocomb recovered a Providence fumble – its second of the game – and recovered on the Eagles’ 36. Nobles powered in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal to pull the visitors within 21-14.
Providence fumbled on its next drive, giving Slocomb a chance with eight minutes left on its own 22.
Facing fourth-and-1 at the 31, Nobles took a handoff, cut around left end and sprinted to the end zone. Asael Morin’s third PAT kick tied the game with 5:55 remaining.
Providence answered the challenge. McClintock had a 10-yard gain, Goldsborough carried for 12 to move the ball to the Slocomb 23. Four plays later, McClintock took a keeper inside the 5, spun off a tackle and powered into the end zone on a 9-yard run that put the Eagles up 28-21 with 2:54 left.
Fifteen seconds later, after a short kickoff, Slocomb’s Whitaker passed to the left flat for Nobles, who gained about seven yards before Smith stripped the ball away. Youngblood, who had a big sack in the first half, picked up the loose ball and took it 45 yards to the end zone.
Goldsborough and McClintock both had well over 100 yards rushing for the Eagles.
