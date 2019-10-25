After the loss of star running back Wise Gordon to a knee injury five weeks ago, the big-play ability was missing in Providence Christian’s offense. It returned Friday night against Houston Academy.
Sparked by four long scoring plays of more than 60 yards plus their usual rock-solid defense, the Eagles rolled to a 42-7 win over the Raiders at the PCS campus.
The Eagles’ 42 points were a series record in the 12-year history of the Dothan rivalry game, which Providence now leads 7-5. The 35-point margin of victory tied the series mark set last year by Providence in a shutout win.
The victory gave the Class 3A seventh-ranked Eagles, who are off next week, a 9-1 regular-season record for the second straight regular season. The nine wins in both of the last two seasons is a record during the regular season. PCS will host a first-round state playoff game in two weeks.
Houston Academy, which plays at home against G.W. Long in the regular-season game next week, fell to 1-8 on the season.
The Eagles, who amassed 489 total yards, finished with two 100-yard rushers in Gus Goldsborough and Grant Weatherford and nearly had a third, while also having quarterback Collins McClintock throw for more than 100.
Goldsborough finished with 133 yards, including 130 in the first half, and three TDs, Weatherford had 104 yards rushing with one score and back-up Christian Durden was threatening for 100 until a late loss dropped him to 98 yards. McClintock passed for 126 yards and one touchdown pass.
Providence Christian began its assault on its first series. Facing 3rd-and-2 at its own 39, the Eagles pulled off a double handoff with quarterback McClintock handing off to Goldsborough going left, but Goldsborough handed it off to Weatherford, who went right.
Weatherford raced outside and down the field for a 61-yard touchdown run. John Jeter added the first of his six point-after kicks to make it 7-0 with 9:36 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagle defense quickly gave it back to the offense as Jackson Colley intercepted a Raider pass on the first HA play and returned from the 32 to the 14. Three plays later, Goldsborough scored the first of his three first-half touchdowns on a 3-yard run off the right side. Jeter added the PAT to make it 14-0 with 8:59 to go in the first.
It was back to the long-strike on the next PCS series as Goldsborough took a handoff up the middle then popped outside to the left and outraced a Raider defender during a 73-yard TD run. Jeter’s PAT kick made it 21-0 with 4:59 to go in the opening quarter.
Two series later, the Eagles added another big-scoring play, this one through the air. On 3rd-and-9, McClintock went to his right with the ball tucked in, but he stopped and fired a pass down the right sideline to an open Colley. After catching it and running 15 yards, Colley broke away from a Raider defender at the 30 and raced to the end zone to complete a 63-yard TD pass.
After a great job by Weatherford to bring down a high snap and place the ball, Jeter converted the PAT to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.
Goldsborough capped the longest PCS scoring drive of the night on the ensuing Eagle series with a 5-yard run up the middle to complete a 11-play, 56-yard march. Jeter’s kick was good to make it 35-0 to go with 2:27 left before intermission.
While the Eagle offense was rolling up the yards, the Eagle defense, getting pressure in the HA backfield all night, allowed only 9 total yards in the opening half, including 8 rushing on 14 carries. The Raiders, who were just 1-of-6 for 1 yard passing, had only two first downs and both came on Providence penalties.
The Eagles struck with another big play midway in the third quarter as Durden took it to the right, broke a tackle, cut back inside back to the left and raced 80 yards on his first carry of the game. Jeter added the point after kick to make it 42-0 with 6:58 to go in the third quarter.
The Raiders ruined the Eagle shutout bid on an 11-yard run up the middle with 7:21 left in the game by Jake Ogletree, capping an 11-play, 77-yard drive. It was HA’s first score against Providence since 2017. Judson Lisenby converted the extra point kick to make it 42-7.
There were few bright spots for HA, but punter Lisenby had a solid night, booming seven punts for a 43.7 average. Included in his night were two 50-yard punts. Ogletree, behind a second-half surge, earned 53 yards rushing for HA.
