It was a long volleyball match Tuesday night between city rivals Houston Academy and Providence Christian at the PCS gym, but one that went down as a classic.
With the two state-ranked teams often exchanging back-to-back points throughout, the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Eagles finished with a four-set victory over the 3A No. 5-ranked Raiders where nearly every set went down to the end. Providence won 25-22, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23.
The match lasted roughly an hour and 45 minutes and didn’t end until nearly 9 p.m. The score was tied 36 different times during the four-set match and with the exception of a stretch in most of the third set, the margin was rarely above four points.
“I think we were pretty fortunate to come out with a win,” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield said. “We were playing a little short-handed (with a starter out), but that doesn’t matter as somebody else has to step up and take that place and Vivian Crump did a great job stepping up for us.
“You have to hand it to the HA girls. They are really talented. They have a great program. They gave us everything we wanted and I knew they would.
“It was very evenly matched. It felt like every (set) was going right down to the wire except the (third) set when we had to make the comeback then it went to the wire and we faltered at the end.”
Providence Christian, which won two of the three matches this year against HA, improved to 23-3. Houston Academy fell to 12-7 with all of the losses to state ranked or highly-classification teams.
“We were fighting throughout, we just couldn’t finish,” Houston Academy head coach Vanessa Howell said. “I am proud of the girls as they were fighting and they were digging and diving (for balls). It was just not enough as Providence came out top. They (PCS) did a great job.”
Howell added she enjoys playing the tradition-rich Eagle program, knowing it helps her team.
“This makes us better,” Howell said. “This prepares us for what we will see ahead at state if we get there. We need matches like this. I am appreciative of playing them as it gets us more ready.”
Both teams had plenty of standouts. Autumn Mayes earned a match-high 26 kills and had 21 digs with two block assists to lead PCS, which played with starter Anna Riley, who has a minor nagging injury that Oldfield wanted to make sure didn’t get aggravated.
“Autumn stepped up big time,” Oldfield said. “She knew she would have to carry the load more.”
She wasn’t alone. Her younger sister, Adleigh, delivered 46 assists, three aces, two kills and two block assists. Lydia Camille Owens earned 13 kills, four block assists and three digs, while Crump had 15 digs and eight kills. Katie Griffin added six kills and two aces and two block assists. Emma Houston had a team-high 25 digs, while Eliza Payne Shipman had three digs and Ellie Grace Crowder two.
On the other side, Irina Martin had a strong hitting performance for HA, earning 19 kills. She also had seven digs and two blocks. Ashlyn Conner had 42 assists, six digs, including a memorable one late in the match, plus two blocks.
Mattie Havas added 12 kills and four blocks for HA and Caroline Nelson had seven kills and six digs. Branham Hewes earned four kills, three blocks and three assists. Caley Caldwell had 20 digs, three aces and two assists, Lizzy Kate Skinner had three kills, two aces and two digs and Kendall Moore had four digs.
The host Eagles grabbed a 3-1 lead to open the match behind two Autumn Mayes kills and one by Crump, but the Raiders came back to tie it at 4-4 behind two Martin kills.
Providence scored three straight to seize a 7-4 margin and maintained the lead through nine service rotations but the Raiders caught the Eagles at 13 following a block by Skinner.
The teams mostly traded points the rest of the set. Providence led 23-22 when a Raider serve went out of bounds long. On the next serve by Providence’s Crowder, the Raiders hit a return into the ceiling and the ball fell down to the floor before they could recover it, allowing the Eagles to finish the set at 25-22.
Houston Academy quickly surged ahead in the second set, seizing a 4-0 lead, mostly during the serving of lefty Caley Caldwell. A block and a kill by Martin sparked the run.
The Raiders were up 11-7 when the Eagles scored five straight to overtake HA at 12-11. Service receive errors hurt the Raiders, who had two defensive dig efforts go straight to the floor and had a third go backwards that they couldn’t recover.
The score would be tied seven times from 12-12 to 22-22 with both teams taking brief two-point leads during the stretch before allowing a couple of consecutive points.
The Eagles scored two straight points to go up at 24-22 with the last point coming when Shipman made a nice adjustment to a bad set on the right side to deliver a one-handed flip shot that landed in the middle of the HA defense.
An illegal hit by Providence and a kill by HA’s Martin off a nice set by Conner retied it at 24.
However, Providence’s Autumn Mayes earned a kill and the Raiders had a double-hit violation to give PCS the set 26-24.
In the third set, the Raiders took charge after an early tie, scoring eight straight for a 10-2 advantage. Martin sparked the run with three kills and Providence had several hitting errors.
The Raiders maintained a five to eight point advantage and appeared headed to a comfortable victory in the set, up 22-15.
Providence, though, battled back, scoring nine of the next 10 points to overtake HA and move to match point, up 24-23. Owens and Crump sparked the PCS rally as Owens had two kills and was in on two blocks and Crump had two hits and was in on one block.
Needing just one point to finish off the set and match, Providence’s Crowder served long out of bounds to retie it at 24. Hewes had an ace to put HA up, but a tip kill by Owens over the Raider block efforts retied it.
The teams then traded four straight points, leaving it 27 all when a Havas kill put HA up one. Providence’s Autumn Mayes tried to earn a kill off a free ball at the top of the net, but hit the shot into the net and it fell on the floor, giving the Raiders the set 29-27 and forcing the match to a fourth set.
That fourth set was tight throughout as it was tied 13 times, the last at 15 all, and the margin never got higher than three. The last of those three-point margins was at 24-21 Providence.
Both coaches coached like it was the state championship match with timeouts before three straight serves. After a Raider timeout, PCS’ Autumn Mayes hit a shot into the net, giving the Raiders a point and the serve.
Following a PCS timeout, the teams volleyed back and forth after the serve when HA’s Conner went diving to the floor to the right side for a dramatic match-saving dig. She not only earned the dig, but placed it perfectly over the Eagle blocks at the edge of the net and into a hole for a Raider point, closing the gap to 24-23.
After another Providence timeout, HA had a chance to retie it, but Hewes served into the net, giving PCS the set, 25-23, and the match.
Providence JV wins: The Providence JV took a 25-21, 25-21 over Houston Academy.
Ella Houston had six aces, four assists and five digs, Maggie McCollough had two aces and four digs and Olivia Bruner had three digs, one ace, one kill and one block. Madison Stevens had four digs and an assist and Reagan Stevens had two kills, one ace, one assist, one dig and one block.
Also for PCS, Natalie Cole had 11 digs and a block, Emily Pologruto had two aces, a kill and a dig, Isabel Johnson two kills and a block and Laney Shivers one kill and one dig.
For Houston Academy, Abby Caldwell had eight assists and Jaylee Strickland had four kills. Tamira Henexon had three kills and an ace, while Ansleigh Smith and Mary Suzan Aman both had an ace and a block.
HA wins junior high: Houston Academy won the junior high contest, 27-25, 18-25, 15-11.
For the winning Raiders, Maya Swope had four aces, six assists and a kill, Kate Braswell had two aces, four kills and two digs and Amy Ezell had three aces. Savannah Pratt had two aces, a kill and an assist and Noor Yunis had two kills and one ace.
For Providence, Marlie Kate Maddox had three aces and a kill and Madilyn Walding three kills and an assist. Kloei Kiefer had an ace and a kill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.