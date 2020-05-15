Most high school football players in this state dream of playing for Auburn, Alabama or an SEC school.
Michael Sullivan, though, always dreamed of playing the sport at Army.
A Providence Christian School senior whose dad (Chris) graduated from West Point, he now has that opportunity – in a unique twist.
Sullivan, a linebacker at PCS who earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors this past fall, will play for the Army’s Sprint Football team. Sprint Football is a varsity college sport that plays under NCAA rules, except all players must weigh 178 pounds or less and have a minimum of 5 percent body fat.
Only 10 universities have a Sprint Football team, mostly notably Army, Navy and Ivy League schools Cornell and Penn. All students, like NCAA athletes at other levels, must meet NCAA eligibility as it pertains to normal progress towards degree completion.
Sullivan, who was 5-foot-8 ½ tall and weighed 177 pounds as of Friday morning, signed to play and attend Army during a ceremony at the Providence Christian gym in front of small crowd of family and friends.
“I can’t really believe it,” Sullivan said. “I have always imagined and dreamed of going to West Point as a kid, being my dad was a grad in the class of 1981. I always dreamed of going to West Point, but I never thought that to go there and play football would be a possibility until this year. I am so honored to be able to go one of the greatest schools in this country and get an opportunity to play football there as well.”
In signing Friday with the service academy, Sullivan said he got the best of two worlds.
“I love football,” Sullivan said. “I have loved it since I was a little kid, just as I wanted to go to West Point. To put those two things together is just amazing.”
In addition to playing football at West Point, the soon to be PCS graduate was elated to have the chance to be a part of the historic U.S. Army and its service to the country.
“It is just humbling,” Sullivan said of serving in the Army. “I am honored to be able to get a chance to serve. I love to help other people and to help the greatest country in the world is such an honor. I am looking forward to getting to serve the greatest country ever.”
He will join Northview graduate Laurence Dowd, a rising junior, as a local resident on the Black Knights’ Sprint team. Both are linebackers. Dowd played in all eight Army games this past season and earned 15 tackles overall, one for a loss.
Sullivan said he knows of Dowd, but doesn’t know him that well. The parents of both players are close friends, though, he said.
The two local athletes will play next year for the defending national champion as Army won the Collegiate Sprint League in 2019 after beating Navy in the championship.
Outside of the weight limitation, Sprint Football is similar to regular college football in almost every other aspect with four 15-minute quarters of full-contact, full-pads action. Teams, though, are limited to a maximum of 65 players, including varsity, junior varsity and freshmen members.
Sullivan did say that if a Black Knight player starred on the Sprint team he could be moved to Army’s Division I team.
Other schools with Sprint Football teams outside of Army include Alderson Broaddus University, Caldwell University, Chestnut Hill College, Cornell University, Mansfield University, the U.S. Naval Academy, Post University, the University of Pennsylvania and St. Thomas Aquinas College.
Sullivan said he was recruited by Army to play linebacker. During his senior season at PCS, he was in on a team-high 124 tackles (10.3 a game) over 12 games with four quarterback sacks, leading an Eagle defense that ranked seventh in Class 3A in fewest points allowed (14.1). Providence Christian finished the season 10-2 and reached the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
As a junior, Sullivan was in on 90 tackles with one QB sack and three fumble recoveries as part of a defensive unit that allowed only 8.2 points per game, one of the stingiest in the state. The Eagles finished that year 12-2 and advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals.
Though he is right at the weight limitation right now, Sullivan said he expects Army’s strength and conditioning staff will help keep under that weight.
“Right now, I am trying to gain weight because on average new cadets lose about 10 pounds of body mass during basic training, so I am actually trying to get up to around 186 as I depart on June 29,” Sullivan said.
Providence Christian head coach Kenny Keith said Friday’s signing was a win-win for Sullivan and for Army, saying it was a win for Sullivan to fulfill his dream and a win for Army to have the Eagle defender as part of their team.
“Michael is everything you want in a player – he is a leader, a great player with great attitude and a great work ethic,” Keith said. “He was my quarterback on defense, one of the smartest kids I have ever coached if not the smartest. He sets a great example for everybody.
“I am proud for him and his family. To be able to pursue something that you dream of doing and to get to it at the next level is a pretty awesome thing.”
