ENTERPRISE -- Providence Christian and Enterprise volleyball teams feel they got a taste of the postseason atmosphere Thursday afternoon.
Playing in front of a near-capacity Enterprise gym of EHS students and supporters, including the Wildcat band, the two perennial state tournament teams delivered a classic battle.
In a match tied 22 times and with six lead changes in just two sets, Providence Christian earned a 29-27, 25-21 win over Enterprise.
“It absolutely can help us (down the road),” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield of playing in front of a large and sometimes loud crowd. “That is one of the reasons we accepted the match in front of the student body because we wanted to get the girls acclimated to an environment they may see at the state tournament because it is loud (at state).”
Enterprise coach Janie Wiggins agreed with comments by Providence player Autumn Mayes about the atmosphere.
“I was talking to Autumn and she said the atmosphere and the number of people there was more realistic of what you will see down the road and I agree,” Wiggins said. “For our younger ones to be able to see that and play through it is valuable.”
After most of the crowd left as school let out, the teams both played Class 7A No. 7-ranked Auburn. Providence fell to the Tigers 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, while Enterprise beat Auburn 25-17, 25-21.
Defense ruled the Providence-Enterprise match. Providence finished with 45 digs and four blocks and Enterprise earned 42 digs and four blocks.
Enterprise, playing behind the emotion of the crowd, seized a 5-1 lead with a kill each from Rhiannon Keck, Mya Carter and Ali Wiggins off Morgan Harrelson assists sparking the momentum.
Providence battled back to tie it at 7-7 behind an Autumn Mayes ace and a kill each from Lydia Camille Owens and Katie Griffin.
The Eagles, behind blocks from Autumn Mayes and Griffin, surged to a 13-9 lead but Enterprise, behind strong play at the net from Carter and Ali Wiggins, surged to tie it at 16.
The teams mostly traded points for several rotations and it was 23 all when Autumn Mayes’ attack went off the side antenna, pushing the Wildcats to set point.
However, Keck’s serve went long of bounds to retie it at 24. An Addy Thompson kill gave the Wildcats another set point chance, but a kill by Providence’s Anna Riley tied it back up.
Enterprise would have two more chances to finish the set, but both times Riley answered with a kill for PCS to knot it back up at 27.
Autumn Mayes then delivered a kill off an assist from her sister, Adleigh Mayes, pushing the Eagles to set point.
With Riley serving, the teams delivered the most exciting point of the match, a back-and-back volley that included two tremendous saves by Enterprise’s Ali Wiggins, one off a diving dig, the other saving a return going out of bounds as she went charging into the Wildcat bench.
However, seconds after the second save, the ball went to the left side and Enterprise had a player touching the net violation, giving PCS the point and set 29-27.
“That was a great rally,” Oldfield said. “We were just fortunate to get that one.”
The second set was close early with the margin either 1 or 2 points or tied during the first 28 points. Enterprise opened a couple of three-point leads and eventually led 19-15 when the Eagles surged with five of six points to tie it at 20 following an Adleigh Mayes ace.
A kill by Keck off put Enterprise up 21-20, but Providence’s Autumn Mayes lofted a soft kill over EHS blocks into a hole to retie it.
Then the Wildcats, for one of the few times in the match, struggled, hitting returns into the net and having two players miscommunicate and failing to hit a shot, giving PCS three straight points and a 24-21 lead.
Enterprise’s Carter then hit a return out of bounds to help the Eagles win the set, 25-21, and finish the match.
Autumn Mayes had 10 kills, 11 digs and three blocks assists and Adleigh Mayes had 23 assists, two aces and five digs to lead Providence. Riley had eight kills and five digs and Griffin had four kills and three block assists. Emma Houston had a team-high 14 digs, Ellie Grace Crowder six digs and Eliza Payne Shipman two digs. Owens added two kills.
For Enterprise, Ali Wiggins had nine kills, seven assists and seven digs and Harrelson had 14 assists, six kills and eight digs. Tatiana Bonilla had a match-high 16 digs and Keck had five kills and six digs. Thompson had four kills and the lone Wildcat ace. Carter had four kills.
In Enterprise’s win over Auburn, Thompson had a team-high seven kills and six digs, while Wiggins had six kills, two aces and 12 assists and Harrelson five kills, a team-high nine digs, seven assists and two blocks. Bonilla had eight digs and Keck seven digs. Hannah Chang had three blocks.
For Providence in its loss to Auburn, Autumn Mayes had 15 kills and 15 digs, Adleigh Mayes had 28 assists and two block assists. Owens had six kills and two block assists. Riley had four kills, Griffin three kills and three digs and Shipman three kills. Houston had 14 digs, Crowder seven digs and two aces and Vivian Crump two digs.
