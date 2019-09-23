Wise Gordon knew it wasn’t good.
“ I heard it pop and it hyper-extended and all of that stuff ,” Gordon said. “ I knew right away I tore it .”
The Providence Christian star senior running back will undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, similar to the ligaments and cartilage he tore in his other knee that cost him his entire sophomore season.
The latest injury occurred in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 35-21 home win over Slocomb last Friday night.
“We were running a sweep, so I was trying to string out the defense and cut back up ,” Gordon explained. “ Immediately when I cut back up, it just popped on me and I kind of went in the air, honestly. It was kind of weird and then I just went down. It was just a cut, no contact. ”
An MRI on Saturday morning confirmed the news Gordon expected.
“Everybody was telling me that you’re going to be OK and you’re going to be back on the field with us and stuff like that, but I wanted to be realistic and didn’t want to have any false hope,” Gordon said. “I kind of knew immediately what it was. There wasn’t any hope, honestly.”
Gordon will go down as the school’s all-time leader in career touchdowns with 45. This season, Wise rushed for 659 yards on 71 attempts with nine touchdowns and also had two catches for 63 yards and a score. He is also the Eagles’ career leading rusher with 3,352 yards.
“It feels good that I accomplished something while I was here and kind of have something to hang my hat on,” Gordon said of the TD record. “But I’m not going to sit here and hope somebody else doesn’t break it. I really hope somebody else comes along and does it, because that means the team is successful.”
The injury was much like before when Gordon tore up his left knee a week before the 2017 season opener after making a “little jump cut” during a practice session.
After sitting out his sophomore season, Gordon came back with a vengeance in rushing for 2,008 yards and 32 touchdowns during his junior year in helping the Eagles to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the Class 3A semifinals.
“I do know what it was like last time and I know what it took,” Gordon said of the work ahead. “I attacked the rehab pretty hard last time, so this time I’m just thinking I’m going to attack it even harder just to get back out there, maybe college ball.
"I do have (college football) hopes. I actually already had a couple of opportunities, but I’m just waiting to see what the best option is for me.”
He leans on his strong Christian faith to stay focused.
“I know something better is going to come out of it,” Gordon said. “I know God is sovereign. When I was lying there, that’s even what I was thinking the whole time.”
Though he’ll be unable to play for the rest of the season, it doesn’t mean Gordon won’t have a role on a Providence team which is 5-0.
“I just plan to be there for them every step of the way and push them to get a state championship,” Gordon said. “Helping the younger guys out when they have questions and just being there for mental support or emotional support; anything like that.”
He said the Providence family has been there for him.
“Oh yeah, a ton of people have been giving me support and keeping my head up and telling me the right things,” Gordon said. “It’s been pretty encouraging to get all of that support.”
