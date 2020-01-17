Playing in its 15th season as a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the Providence Christian boys basketball team accomplished a first with Friday night’s game — it earned its first seasonal sweep of city rival Houston Academy.
Behind three timely fourth-quarter treys and offensive rebounding in the final period, the Eagles surged past the Raiders 48-45 at a packed Providence Christian gym.
Last week, PCS defeated the Raiders at HA 62-60 to snap a nine-game series losing streak.
The two-game winning streak is the second in the series for PCS, but the previous consecutive victories were over two seasons (2015 and 2016).
“It is always fun to play them as it is a fun environment,” Providence Christian head coach Mark Wright said. “It is a good rivalry. It means a lot to our guys I know (to sweep). I know they would have wanted to play better, but it means a lot to be the first team to do that.”
Providence Christian improved to 11-9 overall, just three shy of the school record as an AHSAA member (14 in 2007-08). The Eagles also moved to 3-1 in Class 3A, Area 4 play. Houston Academy fell to 6-15 and 2-2.
The latest PCS win wasn’t easy thanks to an undermanned but determined Houston Academy team that was playing its first game without leading scorer Stefan Stevanovic. HA coach Scott Whitaker said Stevanovic had returned to his home country.
The Raiders overcame an 11-point third-period deficit to surge in front 35-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Ethan Morales provided the Raider spark in that third quarter, scoring seven of HA’s 14 points in the period.
Providence Christian, meanwhile, struggled in the third quarter, making just 2-of-8 shots and five turnovers.
Morales added two free throws a minute into the fourth quarter to give Houston Academy a three-point advantage, but the Eagles’ 3-point shooting came to life.
Abe Chancellor knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner and Cole Smith and Collins McClintock added 3s from the left wing and right of the key, respectively, during a 11-3 run over three minutes that put the Eagles up 45-40.
A Chancellor putback of a missed 3-pointer by McClintock accounted for the other points in the run.
“Even though we were frustrated with the way we were playing on offense, those guys continued to believe in their abilities,” Wright said. “They know they can shot the ball. Even though we had some trouble scoring I think that says a lot about them that they were still willing to step into those shots and were confident in themselves.”
Houston Academy cut it back to three on two Kayden Mitchell free throws with 1:40 left.
The Raiders, with only three team fouls, had to foul four times to send PCS to the foul line down the stretch. The Eagles kept the door open for HA, missing 7-of-10 free throws in the final 1:25, but also kept the clock in their favor with three offensive rebounds and three steals.
The Raiders didn’t have a field goal attempt for a little over a minute, though Mitchell hit 1-of-2 free throws.
After Providence Christian’s Jake Lewis missed two free throws with 27 seconds left, HA’s Mitchell scored on a drive to cut the Eagle advantage to 48-45 with 16.8 seconds left.
Providence’s Gus Goldsborough missed on a shot on the next series and the Raiders’ Braden Phillipps grabbed the rebound. HA called timeout after the rebound with 9.5 seconds left with a chance to tie the game and force overtime.
Inbounding underneath the Providence basket, Mitchell passed into Gunnar Smith and the Raiders moved up court. David Edwards got the ball on the left wing in front of the Raider bench in the final seconds and had to fire up a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it missed and the Eagles had a 48-45 win.
“I didn’t think we played our best, but those guys find a way to compete and win close games here in January, so that is a positive — that we are finding a way,” Wright said of his team.
Cole Smith paced Providence with 18 points — all off six 3-pointers. Chancellor followed with nine points, including his first career dunk, a two-handed slam on the fastbreak early in the second quarter. Grant Weatherford added seven points — all in the first half.
The Raiders, who learned Thursday night they would have to play with Stevanovic, was led by the trio of Mitchell, Sean-Thomas Jones and Morales, who combined for all but four HA points. Mitchell had 16, Jones, who had to miss most of the fourth quarter with a cramp issue, had 13 and Morales finished with 12.
The Raiders seized a 6-2 lead early, but Cole Smith hit two 3-pointers over three plays to help the Eagles to a 15-10 lead at the end of the quarter.
Providence Christian, behind three more Cole Smith 3-pointers, extended the margin to 31-20 at halftime, but the Raiders, with Morales providing a spark, outscored PCS 14-4 in the third to take the lead going to the final period.
Providence Christian girls 57, Houston Academy 32: The Eagles won their seventh straight over their city rivals — all by double digits — and finished of a seasonal sweep for the third straight year with a 57-32 win.
Providence Christian, which hasn’t lost to HA since Jan. 21, 2017, led at every quarter break, grabbing a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter behind five points each from Autumn Mayes and Shekinah McDaniel.
The Eagles (10-10, 4-0) extended the advantage to 27-16 at halftime and to 47-22 after three quarters.
Nine Providence players scored with McDaniel leading the way with 14 points, Emma Williams 13 and Mayes with 12.
Camille Reeves paced Houston Academy (13-6, 2-2) with 13 points and Branham Hewes had seven.
Houston Academy JV boys 39, Providence Christian 21: J.T. Pitchford had nine points and George Zeron seven to lead the winning Raiders.
Kurt Glass had five points and Gabe Pemberton and Jonathan Wells had four each.
