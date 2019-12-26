The marquee matchup on the first night of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic lived up to its advance billing.
Carroll’s Daniel Pruitt put back his own miss right before the buzzer to give the Eagles an exciting 57-56 win over Dothan on Thursday night.
Pruitt came up with a steal at midcourt and drove in for a shot that fell off, but he got the rebound and quickly went back up for the game-winner to shock the Wolves and set off an Eagles’ celebration in front of a huge crowd at the Dothan Civic Center.
It was the culmination of a frantic final minute of action.
With score tied at 55-55, Dothan called a timeout with 53.9 seconds left.
When play resumed, Dothan missed a shot and Carroll rebounded, but the Eagles couldn’t convert on their end of the court after inside shots by Pruitt and Bryson Dawkins just rimmed out.
Dothan’s Jabre Barber was fouled with 24.6 ticks left and he hit one of two free throw tries to put the Wolves up 56-55.
Dawkins drove the lane and missed a shot on the Carroll end, but came up with the loose ball and was fouled. Carroll, however, wasn’t in the bonus and the Wolves called a timeout with 11.5 seconds left to set up their defense.
On the inbounds, a Wolves’ player was given a warning for reaching over the baseline just before Carroll threw the ball in. After play was stopped and the time of 11.5 was put back on the clock, Carroll was whistled for a five-second violation after not inbounding due to good Dothan defense.
The Wolves inbounded and brought it up to midcourt, but Pruitt came up with a steal and quickly headed down court to put up a shot that fell off before he alertly got it back up and in right before the buzzer sounded.
Carroll (15-4) advances to play Daleville in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Warhawks beat Ashford 66-40 in the tournament opener earlier in the day. Also on Thursday, Eufaula defeated Dale County 65-21 and Providence Christian beat Houston County 56-48.
Dothan (8-4) was eliminated from the tournament.
In the Carroll-Dothan battle, Elijah Terry led the Eagles with 21 points, but fouled out with 5:37 to play in the game with the Wolves holding a 47-46 lead.
Carroll, however, hung tough without its leading scorer and took a 53-51 lead with three minutes left when Pruitt scored inside. The Eagles made it 55-51 with 2:38 left on a Dawkins basket, but the Wolves tied it back up at 55-55 when Barber hit two free throws and Jayden Folmar scored down low while being fouled with 2:16 left. Folmar missed the free throw opportunity and it would go down to the wire from that point.
Pruitt followed Terry in scoring for Carroll with 14 points, while Dawkins added 12.
Dothan was led by James Pouncey Jr. with 14 points and nine rebounds, Barber with 12 points and Folmar with 10 points.
In a back-and-forth first half, Carroll utilized a 12-0 run late in the first quarter and into the second quarter to build a 19-12 lead.
But then the Wolves got rolling again with a quick 6-0 spurt to pull within 19-18 with 4:39 to play in the half when Barber scored on a nice cut to the basket to complete the run.
The first half ended in dramatic fashion when Dothan’s Kevin Whatley Jr. banked in a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 33-29 lead for the Wolves at halftime.
Eufaula 65, Dale County 21: The high-flying Tigers got two dunks to begin a 12-0 start to the game and utilized a half-court trap defensively to deal the Warriors fits during the dominating performance.
Caleb Paige and Eiszeric Thomas got the crowd buzzing in a hurry with two quick dunks to set the tone in the opening seconds of the game.
The Tigers then utilized some aggressive defensive pressure throughout the first half in creating numerous turnovers leading to easy Eufaula fast-break baskets.
Dale County didn’t score until the 3:48 mark in the opening quarter when Christian Ross put one in down low to make it 12-2. Eufaula led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and 39-13 at halftime.
The Tigers ended the first half on a 10-0 run, punctuated by back-to-back 3-pointers by Josh Paige to complete the scoring in the period.
It was much the same in the third quarter as Eufaula continued to create turnovers with its quickness on defense and converted them into easy buckets on breakaways in building a 61-19 advantage going into the final period. Dale County’s only basket of the fourth quarter came with six seconds left when JoJo Rodgers made a layup.
Jadarious Blackshire led a balanced Eufaula attack with 13 points. Rodarious Thomas, Caleb Paige, Thomas and Josh Paige each contributed eight points.
The Eufaula defense forced 27 turnovers in the game and had 11 steals.
Shane Wesley scored six to lead Dale County.
Eufaula improved to 9-5, while Dale County is now 9-7.
Daleville 66, Ashford 40: The Warhawks dominated in building a 30-point lead by halftime in breezing to the victory in the opening game of the tournament.
An early 9-0 run made it a 15-4 Daleville lead after Bryan Beckwith buried a 3-pointer at the four minute mark of the opening quarter.
The Warhawks virtually put it away late in the second quarter with a 14-0 run on the way to leading 44-14 at the break.
Daleville shot 60 percent from the field in the opening half and dominated the backboards.
Tomar Hobdy led Daleville in scoring for the game with 14 points, followed by Peanut Bloodsaw with 12.
Melvin Mathews grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and contributed eight points — six of those coming during that early 9-0 run.
De’Christian Newton was the lone Ashford player to score in double figures with 14. Stelan Griffin added eight points. John Luke Lasseter led the Yellow Jackets in rebounding with nine.
Daleville improved to 6-5 while Ashford is now 9-9.
Providence Christian 56, Houston County 48: The Eagles controlled throughout in winning the final game of the opening night of action.
Providence (6-7) advances to the quarterfinals where it will play Eufaula on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Abe Chancellor had a big night for Providence in earning a team-high 20 points and team-high 10 rebounds.
Collins McClintock followed with 10 points, four of those coming in the final five minutes as Houston County (2-6) drew close. Hayes Lewis added seven points.
Houston County was led by Brakevion Saffold with 21 points and Brendan White with 18.
The Eagles jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and led 31-21 at halftime. Providence took a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions pulled within 50-47 with 5:10 left as Rashad Goods scored on a drive.
McClintock answered with a driving layup for the Eagles to extend the lead.
With Providence up 52-48, Cole Smith drained a clutch 3-pointer from the corner to make it a 55-48 advantage with 2:17 left and the Eagles’ defense held the Lions scoreless the remainder of the game.
