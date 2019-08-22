Smitty Grider, who has been a head football coach in the high school ranks for 14 years, became the first coach of the new Dothan Wolves, a consolidation of Dothan and Northview.
He has compiled a career 111-49 record with stops at Central-Coosa (2005), Beauregard (2006-2013), Park Crossing (2014-2017) and Hazel Green (2018).
Grider graduated from Jeff Davis High School in Montgomery and got into coaching as an assistant shortly thereafter.
Dothan Eagle sports editor Jon Johnson recently sat down with Grider for a question and answer session.
Q: Has sports always been an important part of your life?
A: Yeah. Growing up you played every sport that was available. All my brothers and sisters have always been big sports fans whether they played or not. My sister is probably the best athlete in the family. She played basketball and cheered. We’ve always been very involved.
Q: Tell me a little bit about yourself as an athlete.
A: I was not a very good athlete. I was a little better than average wrestler. Football – I was too small and too slow. Played some baseball up through the ninth grade and it’s probably the sport I should have stuck with, but I just had a bad experience with a summer league coach and decided I didn’t want to play baseball anymore. But I was a below average athlete.
Q: When did you first begin thinking about coaching?
A: When I graduated from high school and started college (AUM), I went and coached wrestling at the junior high I attended, Georgia Washington. The next fall after that wrestling season, they opened Brewbaker Junior High in Montgomery, which split Georgia Washington. And the guy that coached the seventh grade football team went to Brewbaker. The head coach and then athletic director was my coach when I was there and he asked me if I wanted to be the seventh grade football coach. At that time, the Parks and Recreation Department hired all the junior high coaches in Montgomery. And so I was the seventh grade football coach when I was 19 years old at Georgia Washington Junior High.
Q: Who did you pattern some of your coaching philosophies after?
A: Cecil Foster, who was my junior high football coach that I worked for 13 years at that junior high school. He really taught me a lot about how to be a coach. More than anything, how to carry yourself, how to treat kids, how to handle kids. That’s where I probably learned the most about being a coach, in general. The eight years I spent with Spence McCracken (Opelika High) is where I really learned about being a football coach. The work ethic that’s required in-season and out-of-season. We were always the most prepared teams. I learned a lot from him about that. The other person that influenced me is a guy named Trey Holladay, who is currently the superintendent of schools in Athens. I worked with Trey for two years at Smiths Station. He was the most organized person I’ve ever been around in my life. Those three are probably the biggest influences coaching-wise in my professional career.
Q: What do you remember about your first day on the job at Central-Coosa as the new head coach?
A: Oh, wow. It was just kind of overwhelming – the work that had to be done there to get ready to play a football game. They are really good people there, but very few resources. It’s a school system that gets the most out of the resources it has. I just remember thinking, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ But I was ready to be a head coach. I had been a coordinator for several years and been in good programs and was ready. It was just going to a program that hadn’t been successful and trying to build a staff was pretty daunting.
Q: You built Beauregard from a program that was struggling to a winner. How hard was that to leave that community?
A: I was there for eight years. It was probably the most difficult decision I’ve made. I could have stayed there and still been there. The principal, Mr. Richard Brown, just retired this year, actually, was great to me. He hired me and all of my coaches. The two hardest things I had to do was walk in there and tell him I was leaving, and tell those kids I was leaving. But for some time I wanted to get into a higher classification and coach and the opportunity came at Park Crossing, which is in Montgomery and is my home. My family lived in Montgomery and so it just kind of was the right time.
Q: Building Park Crossing from scratch – more challenging or less challenging than you thought it would be?
A: Some of it was less, and some of it was more. The athletes there made the football part great. We were blessed to have a lot of outstanding players. So the football part – that was easy. Dealing with the resources, or lack thereof in Montgomery and fighting that every day, that wears on you and that was difficult, because the system didn’t give us any money to operate with. They had about a 45-player JV team the year before I got there of ninth and 10 th graders to dressing 95 to 100 varsity guys and then another 40 freshmen in the course of two years with no additional resources from the Montgomery County Board of Education. Now, the city councilmen in Montgomery, the county commissioners – they were very generous and helped us a lot. Any time I went to them with a need, they were very open to helping us. But just the general lack of resources to build that with, was the difficult part.
Q: What prompted the move to Hazel Green?
A: I’ve got a young family. I’ve got a 5-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. Just a chance to move them to a school system like Madison County and a place that did have resources was the biggest reason. And also it was a significant raise financially. To put my kids in a great school system and to get the raise financially was the reason.
Q: How hard was it to leave after just one year?
A: It wasn’t a difficult decision to make because it was the right decision. But the whole transition was kind of difficult because it happened so fast down here. Not being able to tell my team before it happened – that was hard. But the opportunity to come here was something I couldn’t pass up.
Q: What most sold you on Dothan?
A: I had an interest in coming to Dothan in the past to both schools, actually. It’s a great place. You can do anything you want to in Dothan within an hour and a half of Dothan, Alabama. I knew Stan Eldridge (athletics director). I had met him through the application process at Dothan High during one of its openings. We had become pretty good friends through that. Everybody across the state knew if this consolidation ever happened, that this could be one of the premier jobs in the state.
Q: What’s been the biggest challenge about bringing these two teams together?
A: The kids have been great. If you didn’t know we had merged two schools and went and watched us practice, you wouldn’t know it had happened. That part has been good. It’s been a challenge to get a staff hired because of timing. Just the logistics of spring training to get the kids over here from the Dothan High campus and getting the coaches here from out of town – because several of the coaches were from pretty far away when they were at other schools – that part was probably the biggest challenge.
Q: If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be?
A: Do they have to be living? It would be Coach Bryant.
Q: How do you stay focused when the going gets tough?
A: In any sport, you just keep your head down and keep grinding. If you do that, you get blinders on like a race horse and all the outside noise just kind of fades away.
Q: How much do you rely on your faith?
A: Tremendously. I’m convinced that God put me in Dothan, Alabama, and every step I’ve taken in my career has led to this point. There’s some things that have happened since I’ve been here to make our program work that I know has to be divine driven.
Q: What’s your favorite thing to do away from the field?
A: Nothing. Honestly – just to do nothing. I don’t have any hobbies. I play about four rounds of golf a year. I don’t hunt; I don’t fish. I do football. When I’m away, it’s still something that’s in my mind.
Q: What’s your favorite meal?
A: Steak.
Q: What’s something most people wouldn’t know about you?
A: That I love music.
Q: If you could look 10 years into the future, what do you see for yourself?
A: That I’m still head coach at Dothan High School and that we’ve got four or five state championships behind us that we’ve accomplished here and we’ve made this program the premier program in Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.