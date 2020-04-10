After three seasons as the head coach of Headland’s football team, Danny Raines announced he is retiring from the state system and taking a job as the new head football coach and athletic director at AISA’s Morgan Academy in Selma.
Raines, who has 28 years invested in the state system, coached the Rams the last three seasons, amassing a 15-17 record, highlighted by a 10-2 second-round state-playoff team in 2018. The 10 wins were the most at Headland since 1988.
“I loved my time at Headland,” Raines said. “It has been a real blessing here the last three years. I loved my players, the community, the entire faculty and staff, the parents, the trainers and the media here.”
He accepted the Morgan job early Friday morning and handed in his retirement papers later Friday afternoon to Headland principal Jason Bradford.
“We will miss him,” Bradford said. “He has done a lot for us and I am very proud for him. He brought a lot to the table for us and we were grateful for having him. I wish all the luck in the world to him and I know he will do well where he is going.”
Bradford praised Raines for his ability to lead a struggling Rams program and turn it into a winner as he did in 2018.
“He gave us a breath of fresh air and a winning attitude,” Bradford said.
Before Raines’ arrival, the Rams had only three non-losing seasons since 1988, including three straight losing seasons, and participation was low. However under Raines player involvement boosted from 43 to 82.
After struggling to a 1-9 record in his first season, Raines and the Rams had their special 2018 season, finishing 10-2 and winning a region title. The region title was first at Headland since 1984.
The turnaround from 1-9 to 10-2 was the greatest from 2017 to 2018 in the state of Alabama and Raines was named state Class 4A Coach of the Year and Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year for the turnaround and success.
He came to Headland after a successful 14-year tenure at Class 1A Berry High School in Fayette County above Tuscaloosa in west Alabama. During his time there, he guided the program to a 102-59 record with 12 playoff teams, including three that made the state quarterfinals. He is the winningest coach in Berry’s 98-year history.
Overall, Raines has 28 years of experience, including seven years as football administrative assistant under Pat Dye and Terry Bowden at Auburn (1992-99).
A graduate of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, Va., Raines came to Auburn to play basketball under Sonny Smith, which he did from 1987-89. He then walked on to Auburn’s football team under Dye in 1990-91, serving mostly as a scout team quarterback.
He served as administrative assistant until 1999 before taking a job as defensive coordinator and head basketball coach at Lyman Ward Military Academy near Auburn then an assistant football coaching position at Russell County. He coached at both places for one year.
Raines then went to Highland Home where he was assistant football coach and head basketball coach for two years before landing the head football coaching job at Berry.
Bradford said the Henry County School System, which Headland is a part of, will advertise the head coaching position starting on Monday.
“We are grateful for what coach Raines did,” Bradford said. “He did a lot for our kids, taught them more than just football, so we are grateful for that.”
