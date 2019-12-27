Abbeville kept battling back and Rehobeth kept answering in Friday’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic game between the two teams.
Rehobeth finally got the final answer, outscoring the Jackets 11-2 in the second overtime to earn an 80-71 win on Johnny Oppert Court at the Dothan Civic Center.
Meanwhile, after an emotional week following the tragic death of three students/cheerleaders in a car wreck, Geneva brought some good news to its community, downing Wicksburg 62-59.
Rehobeth (13-5) advanced to play in Saturday’s quarterfinals against Barbour County (7-9) at 6:30 tonight. The Jaguars beat Houston Academy 54-31.
Geneva (8-6) will play at 8 p.m. against the winner of Friday’s late game between Enterprise and Headland.
Rehobeth 80, Abbeville 71: The teams finished regulation tied at 62 after Abbeville (6-7) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes. They were knotted at 69 after the first overtime thanks to Trey Thomas’ driving layup with eight seconds left.
In the second overtime, the Rebel defense picked up three steals in the first two minutes to build a six-point lead and Jaquavious Welch delivered clutch play down the stretch to help the Rebels seal the win.
“We talked all week about playing more than one game,” Rehobeth head coach Larry Easterwood said. “Abbeville is a good test and we knew that coming in. We are looking forward to the opportunity (Saturday night).”
The second overtime period opened with Welch making a putback after a steal by Parker Turner. A couple of plays later, Jay Trawick earned a steal, leading to a Turner fastbreak layup that was goaltended by Abbeville.
On the ensuing possession, Welch picked up a loose ball and fed to Turner, who converted a left-handed layup for a 75-69 lead with 2:10 left.
After a traveling violation on Abbeville, Welch drove the lane for a layup, increasing the margin to eight.
The Jackets’ Gabriel Shell converted an offensive putback with 1:21 left – one of 25 offensive rebounds in the game for Abbeville. The basket, though, would be the final points for Abbeville.
Welch hit 1-of-2 free throws and a fastbreak layup to finish the scoring. Welch, who played less than 15 minutes off the bench, scored seven of his 12 points and earned three of his four rebounds in the second overtime.
The Rebels also got a boost off the bench from Ray McGrue, who had 12 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes, playing a lot due to foul trouble by starter Devonte Townsend, who eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Five players scored in double figures for Rehobeth with Trawick leading with 18 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, one of which he turned into a four-point play off a free throw late in the first quarter.
Turner finished with 17 points. Welch and McGrue followed with 12 each and Thomas had 11 points and five assists. Kase Keasler tied McGrue for team high honors in rebounds with eight.
“It was a total team win all the way up and down,” Easterwood said. “I am very proud of them.”
Tyrek Coleman paced Abbeville with 20 points and eight rebounds. Deven Mills had 19 points, while Monqarius Cooper earned 15 points plus a game-high 16 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds. Shell had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Rehobeth lead 18-14 at the quarter after Trawick’s four-point play in the final minute.
Abbeville forged ahead 21-20 with 4:37 left in the second quarter on a Travontae Glanton layup, but the Rebels finished the half on a 12-2 run to go up 32-23 at halftime.
Trawick put the Rebels up 11 twice early in the third quarter off a 3-pointer, but the Jackets, behind their offensive board work, cut the gap, getting within 42-39.
Once again, Rehobeth answered, this time on a 6-2 run to go up 48-41 to the fourth quarter.
Rehobeth maintained a three to seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter before a Turner 3-pointer off an inbounds play and pass from Keasler gave the Rebels a 57-47 lead.
The Jacket defense then became more aggressive and Coleman knocked down two 3-pointers to pull the margin to 57-54.
Four free throws by McGrue pushed Rehobeth up 61-54 with 2:56 left, but Abbeville scored seven straight to tie it at 61 with 1:11 left when Mills made 1-of-2 free throws.
Rehobeth’s Thomas made 1-of-2 free throws with 56.2 left and the Rebels had a chance to increase the lead following a Jacket turnover, but Keasler missed two free throws with 29.7 seconds.
Mills hit 1-of-2 free throws with 21.2 left to tie it and Rehobeth turned the ball over in the final seconds to send the game to overtime.
Both teams scored seven points in the first overtime with Rehobeth’s Thomas scoring on a drive with 8.0 seconds to tie it at 69 and force the second overtime.
Geneva 62, Wicksburg 59: Trevon Kemmerlin hit 1-of-2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left and Damion Kemmerlin stole a pass in the final seconds as Geneva held off Wicksburg (4-8).
The win came two days after a tragic accident that killed three Geneva students who were cheerleaders at the school. Funerals for the three are set for the next three days.
Tournament organizers placed three black ribbons on seats reserved for Geneva cheerleaders, who did not attend the game. A basketball was also placed in the middle seat.
Panther players, several of who had written messages of support on tape on their wrists, entered for warm-ups going to the basketball, tapping it. They ended the night in the locker room after the game with support from Wicksburg coaches and players, who came over for a postgame prayer.
“We knew coming in with the situation we were dealing with that our hearts would be heavy tonight,” Geneva head coach Brent Johnson said. “I just told the guys we are trying to get through it. We are here for a game and after this game, we still have things back home we have to deal with, but for an hour and a half, we had a chance to get away a bit.”
Johnson said the win probably didn’t do much to help heal any wounds, but the time away helped all involved, including fans, coaches and players.
“I don’t know if it (winning) will make a difference, but for the fans that came out it was a chance for them to get away,” Johnson said. “It might have helped, but dealing with what we are dealing with, basketball in the grand scheme, doesn’t mean much, but it helped the guys get away for a while.”
The game was tight throughout. Geneva got off to an 8-0 lead and was up 16-14 at the quarter break, but Wicksburg seized a 32-30 halftime lead. Geneva surged ahead 46-42 going to the fourth quarter.
Wicksburg cut the margin to one twice in the final two minutes, the last at 56-55 on Devontae White’s drive to the basket with 1:15 left.
Geneva’s Trevon Kemmerin scored on a layup off a nice feed inside by Noah Johnson with 52 seconds left to make it 58-55.
After a Wicksburg turnover against the press, Geneva’s Kahari McReynolds made 1-of-2 free throws with 35.9 seconds left, increasing the margin to four.
The teams exchanged 1-of-2 free throws from Wicksburg’s White with 30.0 seconds left and Damion Kemmerlin with 27.2 seconds left.
Wicksburg’s Sawyer Rivenbark missed a free throw with 17.1 seconds left and Geneva’s Damion Kemmerlin hit 1-of-2 with 14.5 seconds left, giving Geneva a 61-56 advantage.
Wicksburg’s Zeke Herbig drilled a long 3-pointer from the Downtown Dothan Hoops logo with 7.9 seconds left, cutting it to 61-59.
However, Trevor Kemmerlin hit his 1-of-2 free throws and Damion Kemmerlin earned his steal to seal the game in the final seconds.
Trevon Kemmerlin, who hit 8-of-13 free throws, led Geneva with 15 points and Damion Kemmerlin had 15 and McReynolds had 10. Dylan Creech added nine points and Noah Johnson had eight.
Wicksburg’s White had a game-high 25 points, powered by 10-of-14 shooting from the floor. Rivenbark added 10 points.
Barbour County 54, Houston Academy 31: Barbour County controlled the game from the offset and was never threatened by the Raiders.
The Jaguars led 22-10 at the quarter, 36-16 at halftime and 52-18 after three quarters. The final quarter was played with a running clock.
Willie Screws led Barbour County with 20 points and Jaborius Bennett had 13 points. De’Aunjai Williams and Javier Walker added eight points each.
Houston Academy (4-12) was led by Stefan Stevanovic with nine points and Kadyn Mitchell with eight points.
