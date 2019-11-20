REHOBETH – Playing roughly 12 hours after finishing a double-overtime game, the Rehobeth Rebels didn’t seem bothered by an early 9 a.m. game Wednesday.
Sparked by a strong second quarter and some dazzling shooting by Parker Turner early and Trey Thomas late, the Rebels earned a 77-70 win over the Ashford Jackets at the Rehobeth gym to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Despite a quick turnaround from Tuesday night’s 107-97 double overtime win over Geneva County, the Rebels seemed focused from the start.
“We came out ready to focus on the game and got focused on what we had to do as a team,” Turner said.
The Rebel junior said he enjoys playing the morning games, something the Rebels do a couple of times a year, and credited the Rehobeth student body for helping out Wednesday. With many students attending, the gym stands were nearly full.
“It is great,” Turner said. “Everybody gets excited, pumping us up and getting us warmed up even more where we can fight through four quarters.”
Rehobeth shot 42.2 percent overall (27-of-64) in the game, including 38.5 percent on 3-pointers (10-of-26). The Rebels only made 59.9 percent from the free-throw line (13-of-22), but made 70 percent in the first there quarters (7-of-10). They committed 18 turnovers.
It was the second of four games in a 60-hour span for Rehobeth, which also plays Thursday night and early Friday morning.
“It wasn’t pretty at times,” Rehobeth head coach Larry Easterwood said. “After last night, I knew we would struggle with the physical part of it. We have four games in four days, so this is a mental thing from here on out, especially after two overtimes.
A smallish 5-foot-4, 120-pounder, Turner played a role in the win, scoring a game-high and his varsity career high of 21 points. He hit 5-of-9 on 3-pointers, including 4-of-7 in the first half when the Rebels built a 15-point lead at the break.
“If he was 6-foot-4, he would be a college prospect,” Easterwood said. “He can knock down the eyes out of it if you don’t cover him. He is tough as nails too. He is so tiny that they (opponents) just beat on him, but he plays with a lot of heart. He plays like he is 6-foot-5.”
Both teams struggled in the game’s opening two plus minutes with Ashford earning a 2-0 lead on a fastbreak layup by T.J. Holston. However, Turner hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Rehobeth a 6-2 lead.
Driving baskets by Ashford’s Marquez McKnight and Holston tied it at 6-6 and the teams swapped the lead a couple of times before the Jackets finished with a 16-14 lead at the quarter.
Ashford (1-2) opened up an eight-point margin at 22-14 after a baseline jumper and free throw by Josh Glassgow and a 3-pointer off an inbounds play by McKnight.
The final six minutes of the quarter, though, belonged to the Rebels, who outscored the Jackets 29-6 to seize a 43-28 halftime lead.
Turner started and ended the run with a 3-pointer, both off kick-out passes after offensive rebounds, the first from Devonte Townsend and the last – a buzzer-beater – off a pass from Jimmy Godwin.
In between, Cole Arthur earned seven points, including a 3-pointer, while Thomas, Ray McGrue and Townsend scored four points each. Jay Trawick and Turner added two points each in the sequence.
After Turner’s first trey made it 22-19, McGrue scored on a fastbreak layup cutting to one before one free throw each by De’Christian Newton and Stelan Griffin pushed the Jackets up 24-21.
Rehobeth then surged ahead behind an Arthur 3-pointer and two layups by Thomas, one a spinning drive to the basket.
After a layup by Ashford’s Newton cut the margin to 28-26, Rehobeth answered with six straight points – a drive by Townsend, a short right baseline jumper by Trawick off a nice feed from Arthur and two Townsend free throws.
A free throw each by Ashford’s Newton and Zack Hughes cut the margin to 34-28 with 1:37 left, but the Rebels ripped off nine straight points to end the half.
Turner and Arthur had fastbreak layups and Arthur added two free throws before Turner hit his period-ending 3-pointer from the right corner after a pass from Godwin.
“I saw on the clock there was about six seconds left,” Turner said. “I was running to the corner and I was calling his name (Jimmy) and he just turned and kicked it to me.”
Ashford slowly clawed back into it in the third quarter, gradually cutting the 15-point deficit to four at 54-50 after three quarters. Six-foot-4 junior John Luke Lasseter had eight points and Holston five to spark the Yellow Jacket effort.
Turner and Thomas, though, quickly built the lead back up for Rehobeth early in the fourth quarter.
Turner buried his fifth 3-pointer, this one in the right corner off a good pass from Trawick and Thomas hit consecutive 3-pointers off the right side to extend the lead to 63-53.
Thomas, who had 11 fourth-quarter points, added a pair of driving baskets to make it a 12-point lead with 5:29 left and the Rebels maintained control the rest of the way.
“I thought he took over the game through that stretch right there and pulled us out where we needed to be,” Easterwood said of Thomas in the fourth quarter. “He is a senior and he has good basketball I.Q. I was pleased, though not surprised at what he did.”
Ashford had four players in double figures, led by Holston with 18 points. McKnight followed with 13, Newton 12 and Lasseter 11. Lasseter had a game-high 14 rebounds, including seven on the offensive board.
Thomas, along with Townsend, finished with 15 points each for Rehobeth to back Turner’s 21 points. Arthur added 10 points. Trawick led Rehobeth in rebounds with 10.
“I was proud of the effort, especially in the second quarter,” Easterwood said. “They played like we wanted them to in the second quarter. We couldn’t deliver the knockout punch in the third quarter, but we held on.”
Rehobeth girls 41, Ashford 33: Sparked by three 3-pointers in the first quarter, Rehobeth grabbed an early lead and led the rest of the way in downing Ashford.
Sylvia Somma hit two of the first-quarter treys and Julia Miller added the other as the Rebels grabbed a 13-6 lead at the quarter break.
Rehobeth led 23-16 at halftime and 28-21 after three quarters before settling for the 41-33 win.
Somma, who added another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, finished with 13 points to lead Rehobeth. Jaquetta McBryde followed with 11 points.
Mattie Brown and Jakena Curl both had seven points and Mattie Decker six for Ashford.
The Rebels improved to 3-2, while the Jackets fell to 2-3.
