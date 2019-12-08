Rehobeth’s Zachary Hannah and Goshen’s Addi Bruner earned silver medals at the AHSAA State Championships Saturday at Auburn’s James Martin Aquatics Center, highlighting the area’s showing at the meet.
Hannah, a sophomore at Rehobeth, finished in second place in the Class 1A-5A 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.64 seconds, behind only T.R. Miller senior Cole Jernigan (22.18).
Bruner, a junior at Goshen, took second in the Class 1A-5A 100-yard breaststroke with a 1 minute and 7.65 seconds time, behind only Madison Academy senior Katie Pollard (1:05.39).
The two also placed in the championship round (top eight) of two other events. Hannah finished seventh in the boys 100 butterfly and Bruner fourth in the girls 100 butterfly. Hannah’s time was 58.42 and Bruner’s time was 1:00.15.
From a team standpoint, Rehobeth, behind Hannah’s two performances, had the highest finish of a Wiregrass program, finishing in 14th place in Class 1A-5A boys with 29 points. The Opp boys finished in 17th place with 15 points.
In Class 1A-5A girls, Goshen, behind Bruner’s efforts, finished in 15th place with 32 points. Opp and Providence Christian were 17th and 18th, respectively, with 28 and 27 points.
The Dothan girls finished tied for 24th in Class 6A-7A girls with 15 points.
Kai Zhang accounted for all the Dothan points, finishing eighth in the 6A-7A 100 breaststroke and 13th in the 200 individual medley. The junior had a time of 1:10.86 in the breaststroke race and a 2:19.18 in the IM event.
Providence Christian was represented at the meet by Kloei Kiefer, an eighth grader who had two top-six finishes. She captured fifth in the Class 1A-5A 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.91, just behind Goshen’s Bruner. She also claimed sixth place in the 1A-5A 200-yard individual medley with a 2:22.04 time.
Opp’s Emma Younce had a pair of top-five finishes at the state meet, earning fifth in both the Class 1A-5A 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle. The senior recorded a 1:01.58 time in the backstroke race and a 25.52 time in the freestyle, an event she won last year.
Opp boys swimmer Connor Tillman, a junior, finished fourth in the 1A-5A 200-yard freestyle race, clocking a time of 1:58.05. It was less than two seconds off the second-place time of 1:56.15.
Tillman had also qualified for the state meet in the 500 freestyle, but did not compete in the event. He won both the 200 and 500 freestyles at the South Section meet in Mobile two weeks ago.
In other results, Dothan’s 200 freestyle relay team – the lone Wiregrass relay team to qualify for state – finished in 20th place in Class 6A-7A during the preliminaries and didn’t qualify for the finals.
The team of senior Nicholas Swanlow and freshmen Cody Wagoner, Carl Forrester and Noah Day had a 1:39.29 time on Saturday, bettering their time from the section meet in Mobile.
Houston Academy junior Madison Patel competed in the 1A-5A 100 backstroke and finished in 10th place during the prelims with a 1:07.73 time, but didn’t qualify for the final. Her time, though, was an improvement from her section qualifying mark of 1:08.91.
