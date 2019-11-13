As a youngster, Stephanie Schoonover imagined playing softball in the rugged Southeastern Conference.
A current senior standout at Rehobeth, she won’t have to imagine anymore.
The Rebel pitcher, last year’s Class 5A Pitcher of the Year in Alabama and a four-time first-team all-state honoree, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the SEC’s Kentucky Wildcats.
“That has always been my dream – SEC – ever since I was a little kid,” Schoonover said after signing her letter of intent. “Me and my dad worked for that for as long as I can remember. SEC has always been in my mind.”
Schoonover is the first Rehobeth softball player to sign with a SEC school since the program went to fastpitch in the early 2000s.
“It is amazing,” Schoonover said. “I am starting my life (after high school). I am going to college to play ball and a sport I have loved ever since I was a little girl. It is really exciting.”
Living in Mississippi most of her childhood, her dream was initially geared toward Mississippi State, but a visit to the Kentucky campus in Lexington changed the scene for Schoonover, especially after meeting Wildcat head coach Rachel Lawson and assistant coaches Kristine Himes and Molly Belcher.
“Honestly I love everything about it – the coaches, the program and the academics are amazing,” said Schoonover, who indicated she wanted to study to become a dentist. “It is kind of a dream come true. I went there and felt at home. The coaches push you academically and athletically and I love that.
“I’m from Mississippi, so it was Mississippi State, but going to meet coach Lawson, coach Himes and coach Molly and the Kentucky staff, it just clicked.”
Schoonover has more than clicked since transferring to Rehobeth prior to her ninth grade year from Pisgah in northeast Alabama.
She has amassed a 64-14 pitching record with 636 strikeouts over 427 innings and three seasons for the Rebels. She also has excelled at the plate, batting .358 (152-of-425) with 19 homers, 126 runs batted in, 142 runs scored and 65 stolen bases in her three years so far at Rehobeth, but pitching is her forte.
“In my opinion, she is the best pitcher to ever come out of the Wiregrass,” veteran Rehobeth head coach Summer Chandler said. “I might be biased, but we have played a lot of good pitchers over the years and I will take her over anybody.”
This past spring, Schoonover earned a 22-6 record with one save, a 1.34 ERA and 296 strikeouts in 172 1/3 innings with three no-hitters as a pitcher. On offense, she had a .370 batting average, a .436 on-base percentage with 15 home runs, 56 runs batted in and 50 runs scored, while also stealing 17-of-18 bases. She helped Rehobeth to a 40-13 record and to Class 5A state runner-up honors
She has earned first team all-state all three seasons with the Houston County program. She was also first-team all-state as an eighth grader at Pisgah.
“On my gosh, what does she not do for me?” Chandler said. “Of course, she pitches. Last year she was the Class 5A Pitcher of the Year. Not only does she have speed (on pitches), but she has pitches that break nasty. A lot of our girls face her in practice and they won’t touch it and talk about how it breaks.
“She is the fastest player on the team and leads in steals. She plays in the outfield when she is not pitching and can track anything down. She probably has the strongest arm on the team. She led the team in home runs. So I don’t know what she can’t do.”
Chandler stressed Schoonover isn’t just talented, but is one who earns a lot because of hard work and a business-like attitude.
“She is not a loud person,” Chandler said. “She is quiet and you won’t hear anything about her. She is not showy. She just gets in and gets the job done. She has a strong work ethic. We have always had girls that work, but it is a different level (with Stephanie). She is always trying to get better. She is a perfectionist, not only on the field, but also in the classroom and in everything she does.”
Seconds after signing her letter of intent Wednesday in the Rehobeth school library with family and friends watching, Schoonover briefly got emotional.
“Leaving high school, leaving all my high school friends and my coaches,” Schoonover said of what she was thinking of in the moment. “I have played with these girls for four years (including this upcoming season), so it means a lot. I will be pretty far away and it will be difficult, but I am excited.”
Schoonover has one more season at Rehobeth before going to Kentucky where she hopes she will play as a true freshman.
“They said I will pitch and play outfield and if I’m good enough, I will hit, so hopefully everything,” Schoonover said.
