Rehobeth improved to 16-3, 6-0 in area play as the Rebels clinched their area title with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-12 victory over Carroll in varsity volleyball on Wednesday.
Claire Watson had six kills and 18 assists in the victory. Jenna Hixson had nine kills, two blocks and three digs. Jaci Parker had five kills and three digs. Makayla Peters had three aces, two kills and 12 digs.
Caitlyn Jackson had two kills and five digs. Grayci Webb had five kills and Peyton Hartigan added four assists for Rehobeth.
