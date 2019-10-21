A season after a seven-year title streak ended, the Rehobeth Rebels' volleyball team has started a new one.
Rehobeth reclaimed the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament crown Monday, defeating Charles Henderson in the championship, 25-10, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, at the Rehobeth gym.
A year ago, Charles Henderson ended the Rebels string of area titles going back to the 2011.
The two teams both won opening matches to reach Monday’s finals with Rehobeth sweeping Greenville 25-14, 25-4, 25-9 and Charles Henderson outlasting Carroll 25-18, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22.
Both Rehobeth (23-5) and Charles Henderson (12-17) now advance to the South Super Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Thursday. The champion Rebels face the Area 6 runner-up at 10:15 a.m. in the opening round, while the Trojans meet the Area 6 winner at 9 a.m.
“Glad to be back in the winner’s spot” Rehobeth head coach Cassandra Leger said of winning the area tournament.
Rehobeth won the first two sets against Charles Henderson and appeared to be on the verge of a three-set sweep, up 18-13, before the Trojans rallied with 12 of the next 14 points to win the set, 25-20.
Charles Henderson controlled most of the fourth set and led 20-12. It appeared on the threshold of forcing the match to a fifth set when the Rebels rallied behind Jaci Parker, scoring 13 of the next 15, to finish out the set, 25-22, and take the match.
“Watching that Charles Henderson-Carroll (semifinal) game, I knew they would give us some competition and they did,” Leger said. “I knew we were going to have to fight because both teams have improved since we played them earlier in the season and I lost one of my strong side hitters and a senior leader (Samantha Stricker).
"I knew we would have to perform to win and we showed up and came through. They gave us a scare, but we came through.”
After a close start to the match, Rehobeth pulled away in the first set behind the serving of Peyton Hartigan. The freshman earned two service aces, while Jenna Hixson and left-handed hitting Allison Jernigan delivered a kill each and Hixson and Claire Watson combined on a block during 11 straight Rehobeth points that took a 7-6 deficit to an 18-7 lead.
The Rebels maintained control to win the set 25-10.
Charles Henderson, behind the hard hitting of Anyla Shipman, seized a 16-10 lead midway in the second set and was up 19-13 when a Trojan hit out of bounds gave the serve back to Rehobeth.
The Rebels’ Caitlyn Jackson made the serve last awhile, delivering five aces during a string of 11 straight points that included a Hixson kill off an assist from Watson and a block from Hixson. The effort helped Rehobeth go up 24-19.
After Charles Henderson points off a McKenzie Cain kill and Stella Gilbreath ace, a block effort by the Trojans went out of bounds and Rehobeth won the set 25-21.
“We were down seven-eight points and she got on a roll,” Leger said of Jackson’s serving. “She came through under pressure and she got us back and we won that game. That was key.”
It proved even bigger after Charles Henderson won the third set, overcoming an 18-13 deficit. Shipman and Madison Stewart had a kill each and Naja Canty had an ace during a 5-1 run that cut it to 19-18.
After a Charles Henderson serve went into the net, giving Rehobeth a 20-18 lead, the Trojans scored seven straight to finish the set up 25-20. Cain had an ace, Mikalah Griffin a block and Stewart a kill to spark the run.
In the fourth set, Charles Henderson opened breathing room from 13-12 to 20-12 behind a Stewart ace and a kill each from Cain and Shipman, but the Rebels came charging back.
A kill by Parker, the first of three by the Rebel sophomore down the stretch, stopped the CHHS run and several Trojan hitting errors, including several attacks going out of bounds long, helped Rehobeth close to 21-18.
Another kill by Parker off an assist from Watson and an attack out of bounds by the Trojans cut it to 21-20 before Charles Henderson’s Canty faked a pass and dropped in a shot that Rehobeth couldn’t return, putting the Trojans up two.
Rehobeth’s Parker, though, earned a kill off a Watson assist to put the Rebels back within a point. Charles Henderson then had three hitting errors before Hixson earned a kill that went to the floor off a Trojan block effort to give Rehobeth the set and match.
Parker earned 13 kills and four digs and Hixson had 10 kills, three blocks and two digs for Rehobeth. Jackson delivered seven aces and nine digs and Hartigan had five aces and three digs. Watson had 19 assists, Makayla Peters 15 digs and Jernigan three kills and three digs. Honor Slayback chipped in three digs and Jamorria McBryde had two kills.
Charles Henderson was led by Shipman with 18 kills and two solo blocks, Stewart with nine kills and two aces and Griffin with seven kills.
Rehobeth sweeps Greenville: In the Rebels’ opening win over the Tigers, Watson had 18 assists and six kills, Parker 11 kills, two aces and two digs and Hixson seven kills. Peters had four aces, four kills and 11 digs and Jackson four aces and four digs. Hartigan had two aces and two digs, McBryde two kills and two digs and Slayback three digs.
CHHS downs Carroll: Charles Henderson advanced behind its four-set win over Carroll.
Charles Henderson was led by Shipman with 18 kills and Stewart with eight kills and three blocks. Griffin also had eight kills and Gilbreath had four aces and four kills.
Carroll, which finished the season 13-15, was led by Jordyn Thompson with 17 kills and seven blocks, Alexia Worley with eight kills and 14 digs and Kaylie Evans with 20 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.