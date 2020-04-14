For Trey Thomas, the opportunity to play college basketball at Huntingdon College represents a family accomplishment.
“I always dreamed of making my mom and dad proud,” Thomas said. “I knew I would be the only one in my family to play college basketball – college sports at that, so it is a big accomplishment for me and my family.”
The Rehobeth senior point guard signed to play with the Montgomery-based Hawks basketball program on Monday.
“It is a great school, a good environment,” Thomas said. “I am looking forward to it. Everybody seems like family there. That is one of the reasons I chose it (the family atmosphere).”
Thomas, who averaged 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals a game this past year at Rehobeth, said he was impressed with Huntingdon both on and off the court during a visit to the campus and watching a Hawks game.
“It is a family environment,” Thomas said in listing reasons he chose Huntingdon’s program. “The play style they play is fast-tempo. The coaching staff was really a big part of it as they are nice. Everybody there seems like family.”
Thomas also received interest were Ava Marie University out of Naples, Fla., Georgetown University (Ky.), Point University, Wallace State (Hanceville) and Covenant College (Tenn.).
Rehobeth head coach Larry Easterwood said Thomas’ knowledge of the game, his scoring ability and his penetration into the lane are major traits that allow him as a point guard to make other players on the team better.
“His basketball I.Q. is real high,” Easterwood said. “He can penetrate and make people around him better. I think he will do well at the next level as a point guard and set-up man. He can score enough to keep you honest. With that and his penetration, he makes people around him better.”
Thomas was a transfer to Rehobeth from Northview during his junior season, but Easterwood said he instantly fit in with the rest of the Rebel players when he came to the program in December of 2018.
“He fit in real well with the players we had and that isn’t always easy to do when you come in new like that (in the middle of the season),” Easterwood said. “He did a good job and became a leader for us.”
Easterwood was glad to see Thomas get a chance to play in college.
“I am proud he is getting an opportunity to do something,” Easterwood said. “He makes good grades, is very smart and comes from a good family.”
With current restrictions on social distancing because of the current coronavirus outbreak limiting opportunities between college coaches and recruits, Thomas knew the recruiting process was going to be difficult, but he wasn’t concerned about it stopping him from signing with a college.
He was helped in the recruiting process by Myron White, the coach of his AAU team, the Wolverines.
“I knew the process was going to be a longer process,” Thomas said. “The big thing was where I was going to commit to out of the colleges that were recruiting me.”
Thomas said his goal for next season with Huntingdon was to be the best point guard he could be, “Helping to move the ball, score in transition and play well on defense,” and “to get the team in rhythm.”
