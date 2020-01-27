SKIPPERVILLE – G.W. Long senior Sam Shiver entered unchartered waters when he signed with Faulkner University on Monday.
He became the first from the high school to sign a scholarship for fishing during what’s been the initial season of the G.W. Long Bass Team.
“I tried to get it started in the past, but just nothing ever worked out,” Shiver said of having a team at the school. “I’ve really been fishing recreationally basically all of my life, but I just started tournament fishing this year because of our team. I just feel like God blessed me to have it this year.”
The G.W. Long team currently has nine members and has done well during its first season, which is currently ongoing.
“There was a lot of interest in it and we decided to band together and form a team,” coach Jimmy Willis said. “We’ve had a first place finish (Lake Martin) and a fourth place finish. We’re going to be fishing again in two weeks in Eufaula.
“On the trail we fished during the fall, we finished ninth (out of 22 schools), and only got to fish half the time by the time we got the team started."
Shiver has had success in teaming with his fishing partner, John Smith, who is a junior on the team.
“My very first tournament I ever fished, me and my partner finished 10th,” Shiver said. “Everybody thinks anybody can fish with anybody, but you’ve got to have somebody that fishes the same way.
“If I like shallow fishing, he’s got to like shallow fishing or it’s not going to work out.”
Shiver also studies the sport and spends as much time as possible on the water.
“I’m always thinking about it,” Shiver said. “Weather plays a part, the lures you throw play a part, the timing… after school every day I go to the pond or something like that.”
Faulkner coach John Pollard believes Shiver will be a good fit for his team.
“Sam is the type of person we’re looking for in our program,” Pollard said. “He’s a good young man and good student who we believe is also a good angler.”
Faulkner began its fishing team five years ago.
“We’ve kept it steady around 12 anglers every year,” Pollard said. “We would like to grow it to eventually 20 anglers which would give us 10 boats on the water.”
Willis believes Shiver will continue to compete well throughout the rest of the high school season and then on the college level.
“Sam is a very, very good kid and exceptional fisherman,” Willis said. “This is a big accomplishment and we’re very proud of him.”
