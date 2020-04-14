Samson senior Derek Allen Warren admitted his jaw dropped when he saw his name flash across the computer screen Monday night as a class winner for the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete award.
Warren, who competed in football, baseball and golf during his career at Samson, was named the Class 2A Scholar Athlete winner among the eight 2A finalists.
He was one of three Wiregrass athletes to earn an honor during Monday night’s on-line streaming announcing the state class winners and other top honors of the Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Program.
Enterprise's Ashley-Sinclair Curtis was named Class 7A Class Scholar-Athlete winner and also received an Auburn Football Letterman Club 's scholarship, while Elba’s Leighanne Sanders was named the Class 1A Achievement winner.
The three along with 101 other senior student-athletes in the state had been named regional winners during the winter in either the Scholar Athlete or Achievement category. All were eligible for the class and other top awards in their respective category.
The Scholar Athlete awards go to those who excel in academics and athletics and who show leadership as a student and in civic and church areas. Achievement awards are given to students who have overcome obstacles or hardships either physically or of a personal nature to achieve a level of excellence relative to their academic and athletic ability.
The Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Program, named in memory of legendary state college football coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, was done on-line because of the coronavirus. The previous 34 years the event had a banquet in Birmingham announcing the winners and recognizing the regional winners.
In Monday’s on-line event, the Class 1A winners were announced first then Class 2A and eventually up to Class 3A through 7A.
“I was very surprised watching it,” Warren said. “I was sitting there watching it with my family and they got to the Class 2A winner and when they said my name, my jaw dropped a little bit. It was a nice feeling. I am very appreciative of the awards they have given me.”
Warren competed in football (junior/senior), golf (all four years) and baseball (freshman through junior year) at Samson. He has a 4.60 weighed grade point average and he is in contention to be the school’s valedictorian among his senior class of 40 students. He made a 30 on his ACT.
He was a member of the National Honor Society, Leaders Athletic Mentoring Program (LAMP), the Warren Beck Youth Association and the Math Team. He was also a Tiger Representative, National Honor Society president and was golf team captain his last three seasons.
He also was part of the Geneva County Superintendent’s Advisory Council as a junior and an Alabama Boys State Representative as a junior. He is also active at First Baptist Church of Samson and gives free golf lessons and instructions to younger golfers.
He said enjoying both athletics and academics is key to him being successful in both areas while also juggling club activities and a social and family life.
“What I have always said is that athletics is more of a joy to me,” Warren said. “That doesn’t seem like an extra burden or anything. You just get out there and enjoy it and keep doing it.
“That is the same mindset that I try to keep with academics — try to keep enjoying the stuff I am learning and try to keep pushing myself to learn it and get better at it, so it doesn’t seem like it as much. It keeps me interested and if I am interested, I will keep on going (with it) so the time doesn’t seem as long as normally it does.”
The Tiger senior said he takes time to study his classwork whenever opportunities present themselves throughout the day, including when he is a student aide at Samson Elementary School.
He said Samson High teachers are a big help in his efforts.
“The teachers at Samson High School are good to work with,” Warren said. “The teachers are kind enough and work with you to let you get most of the classwork done in class.”
Warren plans to attend Auburn and major in Pre-Civil Engineering.
“It was a great honor just to make it out of regional and (being) the Class 2A winner was so surprising and a joy,” Warren said. “I feel honored to be able to represent Samson High School the best way I can to get those (awards).”
Elba’s Sanders competed in volleyball, basketball (one year) and softball at Elba. She also served as basketball manager for several seasons. She carries a 3.70 grade point average through dual enrollment classes with Enterprise State Community College.
She has overcome the hardship of being placed along with her two younger sisters in foster care at age 10 then making the adjustments of adoption into a family with three other children three years later.
While at Elba High School, Sanders was a member of HOSA, Interact, Senior Beta Club, Yearbook Staff and FCA. She was also a school Peer Helper.
Sanders plans to attend L.B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.
Enterprise’s Curtis competed on the Wildcats' golf team since the seventh grade and was the volleyball team’s operations manager. She carries a 4.6 weighed grade point average and is the school valedictorian in a class of 502. She made a 33 score on her ACT.
She would like to walk-on to the Auburn golf team next season. She has not decided on a major yet.
She was awarded the Auburn Letterman’s Club Scholarship as a regional winner who plans to attend Auburn and after an interview with the Letterman Club’s three-person committee.
“I stood in my chair and said, ‘Oh, wow,’ then I hugged my family,” Curtis said of her reaction when she was announced as the Letterman Club’s scholarship winner. “I think my family cheered more than I did, but I was super excited. I think I was more in disbelief than honored at that moment.”
Speaking about 20 hours later, she called it an “honor” and a “victory.”
“It is such an honor,” Curtis said. “I had to interview for the Letterman Club’s scholarship and I felt really good after my interview. To know I felt correctly about it was pretty nice. I have had so many people help me over the years academically and athletically, so it is victory not only for me, but for them as well. To God be the glory.”
At Enterprise High School, she was a member of the ASTRA Girls club, the Scholar Bowl Team, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and served in the Student Government Association her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She was the vice president of SGA her senior year plus the Family Career and Community Leaders of American reporter her sophomore year and vice president her junior year.
She is a graduate of the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program and was team captain of the golf team her last three seasons.
Curtis is the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County for the class of 2020 and was nominated for the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists and the Capstone Leadership Program. She was first-alternate to the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Program and was invited to the local Phi Theta Kappa chapter and the National Student Leadership Conference. She is the Enterprise High School DAR Good Citizen Award Recipient.
As a regional winner, all three Wiregrass student-athletes received a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation. As a class winner, they all received an additional $3,500 scholarship. Curtis also received a $2,500 Scholarship from the Auburn Lettermen Club.
The Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet has been held annually since 1986 with more than $11 million in scholarship funding distributed to 3,326 student recipients since its inception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.