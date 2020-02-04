BRUNDIDGE – Providence Christian went on a 12-0 scoring run to end first half and put the game away with a 16-0 run in the final quarter in beating Houston Academy 59-35 in the semifinals of the Class 3A, Area 4 tournament on Tuesday.
It marked a season sweep for Providence over Houston Academy. The Eagles won both regular season contests in addition to the tourney game.
Providence will play in the championship game here on Friday night at 6 against the winner of Tuesday’s late game between host-school Pike County and Wicksburg. It will be the Eagles’ first appearance in an area tournament final since 2016.
The Eagles improved to 16-11, while the Raiders end their season at 7-20.
Jackson Colley and Collins McClintock led a balanced Providence scoring attack with 13 points each. Abe Chancellor contributed 11 points.
Gunnar Smith was the lone Houston Academy player to score in double figures with 10.
The Raiders only made one field goal in the fourth quarter as Providence Christian took complete control in the final period.
With Providence leading 31-22 at halftime, Smith got hot early in the third quarter with two straight 3-pointers to pull HA within 34-30.
But Providence point guard Hayes Lewis scored inside on a power move and then connected on a 3-pointer to push the lead back out to 39-30. Colley then scored for the Eagles on a nice floater and Grant Weatherford scored on a drive as the Eagles took control at 43-30.
Providence took a 43-32 lead into the final quarter.
The Eagles started taking control inside offensively in the fourth quarter to build onto their lead.
After Ethan Morales hit a free throw for HA to open the final period, the Eagles scored the next 16 points.
Weatherford hit a free throw, Colley scored inside while being fouled and hit the free throw and McClintock scored inside to make it 49-33. Weatherford then scored inside and McClintock scored down low while being fouled and also hit his free throw.
Chancellor continued the run with a 3-pointer from the corner and Gus Goldsborough scored inside to make it 59-33.
Houston Academy’s only field goal in the fourth quarter came with 22 seconds left when Drew Marshall scored on a putback.
Things were much more even early in the game.
The lead swayed back-and-forth in the first half until the Eagles had their lengthy scoring run going into intermission.
Using a deliberate offense in moving the ball around effectively, Houston Academy led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter after Morales and Adam Kesserwani each scored inside baskets for the final points of the opening period.
Providence took a 19-15 advantage early in the second quarter when Colley netted a shot from the corner and Chancellor scored down low.
But HA regained the lead when Sean-Thomas Jones nailed a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key and Brooks Vinson scored on a nice move inside to put the Raiders up 20-19.
After a Providence free throw by Colley tied it, Corey Campbell hit a nice jumper to put HA up 22-20, but that would be the final points of the first half for the Raiders.
Jake Lewis hit two free throws to start what would be a 12-0 scoring run for Providence to end the first half. McClintock hit a jumper while being fouled and connected on the free throw, and followed with a 3-pointer to make it a 27-22 lead.
The Eagles led 31-22 at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.