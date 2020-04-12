Overcoming obstacles and hardships are as much a part of athletics at all levels as talent.
Seven current Wiregrass high school senior student-athletes are being recognized Monday night for such feats, while also maintaining a solid standard of academic success.
The seven will be recognized as part of the 35th Annual Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete program. The event, named in honor of legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, is being televised via online streaming and broadcast over the AHSAA TV Network and the NFHS Network because of the COVID-19 virus. It starts at 6 p.m.
The seven local athletes being recognized for overcoming obstacles or hardships are Dothan’s Jabre Barber, Rehobeth’s Ramsey Scott, Ashford’s Claire Aplin, Opp’s Faith Bess, Cottonwood’s Hannah Jenkins, Abbeville’s Nathan Hall and Elba’s Leighanne Sanders.
All are being honored as regional Achievement winners. Achievement awards are given to students who have overcome obstacles or hardships either physically or of a personal nature to achieve a level of excellence relative to their academic and athletic ability.
The Bryant-Jordan program will also recognize other athletes Monday night with Scholar Athlete awards. Those awards go to those who excel in academics and athletics and who show leadership as a student and in civic and church areas.
Overall 104 regional winners are being honored as either a Scholar Athlete or Achievement winner. There is one winner from each of the eight AHSAA districts in Classes 1A-6A and one from each of the four districts in Class 7A in the two categories.
Each regional winner is presented a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation. During Monday’s broadcast, seven Scholar Athlete class winners and seven Achievement Award class winners will be announced. Each will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship. The Larry D. Striplin, Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient and the Ken and Betty Joe Blankenship Achievement Award Student-Athlete of the Year recipient will also be announced. Each will each receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.
Below are bios of the Wiregrass’ seven Achievement winners being honored on Monday night. The area’s five Scholar Athlete winners were featured in Sunday’s paper.
Dothan’s Jabre Barber
Barber, a Class 6A, Region 2 Achievement winner, played football and basketball at Dothan. He carries a 3.12 grade point average in honors classes, which includes two foreign language classes. He ranks 217 out of 550 in his senior class.
He was a member of the Key Club and was on the committee that helped determine the consolidated school’s new nickname and school colors. He is also active at his church, including serving as an usher. Growing up in a single parent household, he had to be a leader and handle family responsibilities at an early age.
Rehobeth’s Ramsey Scott
Scott, a Class 5A, Region 2 Achievement winner, played football at Rehobeth. He carries a 4.36 weighed grade point average through dual enrollment classes with Wallace College. He ranks 8th out of 186 in his senior class.
He was a member of the National Honor Society, serving as vice president in the society, and was also a member of the Key Club. He served as a math tutor for elementary school students and is an active member of his church.
He has succeeded in athletics and academics despite the loss of a parent two years ago.
Ashford’s Claire Aplin
Aplin, a Class 4A, Region 2 Achievement winner, competed in volleyball and softball at Ashford. She carries a 4.5 weighed grade point average and is the school’s valedictorian.
She was the president of Beta Club, attended the Wiregrass Electric teen leadership group in Washington and was selected to represent Ashford in Dothan Youth Leadership.
She has succeeded in athletics and academics despite seven knee surgeries in the last 13 years, including several lateral meniscus transplants.
Opp’s Faith Bess
Bess, a Class 3A, Region 2 Achievement winner, competed on Opp’s basketball team and was part of the school’s marching band. She carries a 3.98 grade point average and ranks 18th in her class of 88.
She was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Student Government Association, Future Farmers of America, Future Teachers of America, Diamond Dolls, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and Voices. She was a class president in SGA all three years and was historian of FBLA as a senior.
She has excelled in athletics and academics despite dealing with diabetes.
Cottonwood’s Hannah Jenkins
Jenkins, a Class 2A, Region 2 Achievement winner, competed in softball at Cottonwood. She carries a 4.4 weighed grade point average and is the school valedictorian.
She was a member of Junior and Senior Beta Club, Key Club, Science Club, Lions Club, HOSA, CHS Robotics, Skills USA, Future Farmers of America and Math Olympiad. She volunteered more than 150 hours with Key Club projects and was part of several Beta Service Projects. She was the softball team captain her junior and senior years.
She has succeeded in athletics and academics despite the loss of a parent.
Abbeville’s Nathan Hall
Hall, a Class 2A, Region 3 Achievement winner, competed in football, baseball and track at Abbeville. He carries a 3.43 grade point average.
He was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Senior Beta Club, FFA and the Student Government Association plus a Pea River Electric Cooperative Representative. He was a member of the Henry County 4-H Club for nine years and earned Junior Cattleman of the Year at the National Peanut Festival. He is also a children’s teacher with his church.
He was named captain of the varsity football team and selected to play in the Tiki Bowl game in Hawaii this past January.
He has excelled in athletics and academics despite four surgeries for his right eye that eventually resulted in a permanent stitch to repair it.
Elba’s Leighanne Sanders
Sanders, a Class 1A, Region 2 Achievement winner, competed in volleyball, basketball (one year) and softball at Elba and served as basketball manager for several seasons. She carries a 3.70 grade point average through dual enrollment classes with Enterprise State Community College.
She has overcome the hardship of being placed along with her two younger sisters in foster care at age 10 then making the adjustments of adoption into a family with three other children three years later.
