Seven Dothan Eagle coverage teams moved up and two went down in the latest AHSAA Reclassification released Tuesday morning by the association and approved by the AHSAA Central Board.
The reclassification period covers the next two academic years, starting next fall.
The six teams going upward are Dothan, Headland, Geneva, New Brockton, Goshen and Elba, while the programs going down were Barbour County and Samson.
Dothan, as expected following the merger of Dothan and Northview, moved from Class 6A to the biggest classification of Class 7A. Dothan is now the fifth largest school in the state with an average daily enrollment of 1,733.15 in current classes nine through 11th grade, sliding right above fellow Wiregrass school, Enterprise (1,611.85).
Headland moved up to Class 5A, Geneva to Class 4A, Daleville, New Brockton and Goshen to Class 3A and Elba to Class 2A.
Barbour County and Samson both dropped from Class 2A to Class 1A.
The AHSAA also released the region alignment for football, area alignment for volleyball and sections for cross country and swimming on Tuesday.
The reclassification, for the first time, counted average daily enrollment figures from Class 9-11 instead of 10th through 12th grades as done previously. The new format eliminates the 12th grade class that would have graduated prior to the realignment taking effect.
Check back later today to dothaneagle.com for more about reclassification and realignment.
