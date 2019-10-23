Three high school football games involving Wiregrass teams have been moved up to Thursday night because of potential inclement weather coming into the west and central part of the state.
The three games are Headland at Montgomery Catholic, Samson at Luverne and Goshen at Highland Home.
That pushes the list of games for Thursday to four games as Pike Liberal Arts’ contest at Success Unlimited in Montgomery was originally scheduled in the summer for Thursday.
