WICKSBURG — Bauer Sharp timed it and launched it to put Dothan on top early.
Dawson Hamilton took it from there in shutting down Wicksburg for a 6-1 Wolves’ baseball victory on Monday afternoon.
Hamilton, a junior, was outstanding in outdueling Auburn signee Kade Snell in getting the win on the mound.
Hamilton scattered four hits and didn’t allow a run over six innings of work before Tyler Whiddon pitched the final inning. Hamilton struck out eight and walked three.
“I thought overall he dominated the game for the most part,” Dothan coach Alex Sanford said of his pitcher. “He just had a couple too many three-ball counts.
“Hopefully by the end of the year, that will be an outing where he’ll be at an 80-pitch, complete-game shutout. He threw 104 pitches through six innings, so that’s something we’ve got to go back to work on.”
Sharp gave Dothan the early lead with a blast over the left-center field fence to make it 1-0, where the score stood until the Wolves’ got a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tucker Cahill to drive in the second run of the game in the fourth inning.
“He got his foot down on a fastball and he didn’t miss it,” Sanford said of Sharp’s homer. “And he can hit it a long way when he does it right.”
Dothan put it away in the fifth when Snell and the Panthers’ defense had some trouble.
Te’Relle George-Mills reached on an infield hit to start the frame and Gage Reeves reached on an error. After Chase Allsup walked to load the bases, Jace Dyer hit a soft fly into shallow center field that dropped in for an RBI to make it 3-0.
Sharp was then hit with a low pitch by Snell to bring in another run and Gavin Gomez entered in relief. Snell allowed four hits in four complete innings of work with seven strikeouts and six walks.
Gomez recorded a strikeout against the first batter he faced, but with Matthew Omohundro up next, a wild pitch brought in the fifth run. Gomez then got two straight strikeouts to get out of the inning without any further damage.
The Wolves got an insurance run in the sixth when Whiddon singled to open the inning and George-Mills followed with an RBI double.
Reeves followed with a single to right field, but George-Mills was cut down at the plate trying to score.
Wicksburg plated its lone run in the seventh inning when Jackson Glover singled in courtesy runner Dalton Taggart, who had entered for Cole Alford following a walk and a balk.
Whiddon then got a groundout off the bat of Snell to end the game.
Snell had a single and double during the game for Wicksburg. Zeke Kelly had a double to deep left for the Panthers.
Mills has three hits for the Wolves — two singles and a double. Reeves had a double and a single.
Dothan improved to 3-5 with the win.
“We’ve opened up with a tough schedule and we’ve seen everybody’s best with numerous good arms,” Sanford said. “We just beat an Auburn signee off the mound in the fourth inning, so we should have no more excuses competing for the rest of the year. Maybe this is a turning point.”
