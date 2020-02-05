Daleville senior standout Jalen White has a lofty career goal five years down the road. On Wednesday, he feels he took a step toward that lofty goal.
White, who set the AHSAA state record for rushing yards in a season this past fall with 3,517, signed a letter of intent to play college football at Georgia Southern University of the Sun Belt Conference.
“It is a dream come true,” White said during Wednesday’s Dothan Eagle Signing Day luncheon at the Clarion Inn sponsored by Southern Bone & Joint Specialists and Encore Rehab.
“I feel blessed because not everybody gets this opportunity. I have been dreaming about this since I was yea high and stuff. I plan on going to the NFL and this is the first step in the process.”
Though he had a solid junior season, rushing for 1,745 yards and 18 touchdowns, he was mostly under the radar of major colleges until his breakout senior season.
In addition to setting the state rushing record, he earned 48 rushing touchdowns and accounted for 322 points, second most in AHSAA history, during his senior season.
His efforts resulted in a slew of major awards, including the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and the state’s Class 2A Back of the Year honor. He also finished third in the Mr. Football voting.
While some major college interest picked up, including late looks from Florida and Florida State, he was still too far down the lists of either school to gain an offer.
Still, he believes he is where he belongs.
“It came close (with Florida), but things happen for a reason,” White said. “I feel like that is God’s way of telling me this is where I was meant to be at.”
He added, “At the end of the day, I am playing D-I football at the next level and that has been a dream of mine.”
While he won’t be in the big spotlight of a bigger school, White believes if he works hard enough, the spotlight will still find him, even in Statesboro, Ga.
“I didn’t get offers (from the big schools), but it is all good because no matter where you go, if you work hard, your time will show,” White said. “I am going to work hard.”
The Daleville senior added the lack of major offers will serve as motivation for playing at Georgia Southern.
“I am going to use it for sure,” White said. “Any school that looked over me, I will use that as motivation.”
White said he was impressed with Georgia Southern’s coaching staff, which he believed was honest with him throughout the recruiting process.
“Georgia Southern had an awesome staff,” White said. “They were always pumped up.”
As a member of the Eagle team, White will have a couple of opportunities to play against nearby Troy.
“It will be fun,” White said of facing the Trojans. “They probably won’t like me much, but it will be fun.”
One of the players he could face in Troy is Eufaula’s Brooks Weeks, who signed with the Trojans on Wednesday.
“It feels great,” Weeks said. “I had been dreaming about this since I was a kid. I have talked to the coaches at Troy and I think I am really going to like it there. I had other offers, but Troy is where I wanted to go. That is where my heart led me.”
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker, Weeks was a three-year starter with the Tigers. This past year, he was in on 88 tackles, six for losses and one quarterback sack. He also had two interceptions.
“I met the linebacker coach (Andrew Warwick) back in the summer and I just liked him ever since. I just think they are doing good things there,” Weeks said. “They have a great football program. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Weeks said he had interest from Austin Peay, Tennessee, Troy and UAB and he narrowed it down to the two in-state schools.
“I visited UAB, but I didn’t like the big city,” Weeks said. “I figured Troy would fit my personality more. Growing up in Eufaula, I wasn’t ready to go to the big city.”
White and Weeks were joined by 19 other football scholarship athletes during the Dothan Eagle signing luncheon, including four previous signees from December.
The four December signees were Enterprise’s Jackson Darlington with Air Force, Dothan’s Jabre Barber with Troy, New Brockton’s Russell Weeks with Army and Headland’s Dre Newman with Southern Illinois.
A fifth early signee, Elba’s Dez Roberson, could not make the luncheon as he is already enrolled at his college choice, Western Kentucky.
Other athletes attending the Signing Day luncheon included: Fernando Diaz, Enterprise (Delta State); K.D. McCray, Enterprise (University of Pikeville); Cooper Charlton, Enterprise (South Alabama); Dylan Creech, Geneva (Alabama State); Kahari McReynolds, Geneva (Huntingdon); Dustin Woodham, Wicksburg (South Alabama); Payton Jinks, Rehobeth (Huntingdon); Tanner Berry, Slocomb (Point University); Tommy Oliver, Ariton (Faulkner); Dustin McFarland, Goshen (Illinois College); Callan Neathawk, Ariton (University of Dubuque); Dallas Ingram, Eufaula (Jacksonville State); Cade Gothard, Eufaula (South Alabama) and Zy Tennille, Eufaula (Faulkner).
Also, Logan Pittman of Eufaula signed with the Troy football program as a videopgrapher.
Several athletes who couldn’t make the luncheon also signed on Wednesday. Dothan’s Ty Webb signed with West Alabama and Headland’s Tyler Danzey with Culver-Stockton College in Missouri, while Charles Henderson’s Barton Hicks and Sean McKinney inked with UAB and Faulkner, respectively.
Several athletes who were reportedly set to sign held off, including Barbour County’s Ralphael Williams and Javier Walker, Dothan’s Preston Whitaker and Joseph Kallio plus Charles Henderson’s Bradley Caldwell and Tyrrell Jones.
