Led by two members of the undefeated Charles Henderson state championship team, 16 Wiregrass girls basketball players earned all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The ASWA released its girls all-state team for AHSAA Class 1A-7A and the AISA today. The boys team will be released on Sunday.
In both genders, the sports writers voted five first team selections, five second-team honorees, five third-team members and a maximum of four honorable mentions.
Four area players were selected first-team all-state, led by seniors Niaira Jones and Samira Moore of Charles Henderson, which finished undefeated at 29-0 and won the Class 5A state title.
The two other first-team accolades were earned by Eufaula junior Kaitlin Peterson in Class 6A and Geneva County junior Karoline Striplin in Class 2A.
Charles Henderson’s Jones, a 5-foot-7 guard who has signed with Belmont, averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.4 steals a game, while Moore, a 6-foot-3 center, averaged 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 3.8 blocks a game. Both players were selected to play in Friday night’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.
Eufaula’s Peterson, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points a game for the Tigers, who finished 25-7 and reached the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament. She also earned 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game.
Geneva County’s Striplin, a 6-foot-3 junior center-forward who committed to Tennessee, averaged 21.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.7 blocks per game in helping the Lady Dawgs to a 25-6 record and to the 2A regional tournament finals.
Jones, Peterson and Striplin all repeated as first-team all-state selections from last year. Moore moved up from second team to first.
Four area players earned second-team accolades from the ASWA – Headland’s Adrianna Galloway, Ariton’s Zakyria Johnson, G.W. Long’s Mary Beth Long and Pike Liberal Arts’ Shelby Renfroe.
Galloway, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, was selected on the Class 4A second team after averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 6.3 steals in a game. She helped the Rams finish 20-5 and advance to the Southeast Regional Tournament.
Ariton’s Johnson and Long’s Mary Beth Long were selected second team in Class 2A. Johnson, a 5-foot-11 senior guard/forward, averaged 20.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.7 blocks a game for the Purple Cats, who finished 15-7. Long, a 6-foot-1 senior center, averaged 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game in helping the Rebels to a 26-5 record and to the Class 2A state semifinals.
Both repeated as all-state members from last year when Johnson was third team and Long first team.
Five other Wiregrass standouts earned third-team all-state honors – Dothan’s Alexis Hudgens in Class 6A, Providence Christian’s Shekinah McDaniel in Class 3A, Abbeville’s Madisen Grimsley in Class 2A and Lakeside’s Anna Murph and Northside Methodist Academy’s Ashlyn Simpson in AISA.
Dothan’s Hudgens, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals a game in leading the first-year Wolves program to a 23-4 record and to the Class 6A Southeast Regional Tournament finals.
Providence Christian’s McDaniel, a 5-foot-5 senior guard, averaged 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals a game. She helped the Eagles to a 16-13 record and to a sub-regional round appearance.
Abbeville’s Grimsley, a 6-foot senior center, averaged a double-double of 12.4 points and 10.5 rebounds a game and also 2.3 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.8 steals a game.
Lakeside’s Murph, a 6-foot senior forward, averaged 10.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game, while Northside Methodist’s Ashlyn Simpson, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/forward, averaged 10.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks a game in helping the Knights to a 16-12 record and the state semifinals.
Hudgens and Simpson both repeated as third-team all-state selections. The all-state honors were the first for Abbeville’s Grimsley, Providence’s McDaniel and Lakeside’s Murph.
Three area players received honorable mention all-state status – Ashford’s Darian Bell in Class 4A, Elba’s Nina Williams in Class 1A and Abbeville Christian’s Analeigh Givens in AISA.
Ashford’s Bell, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, averaged a double-double of 13.6 points, 10.0 rebounds along with 2.5 steals and 1.7 steals a game in helping Ashford finish 13-11.
Elba’s Williams, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals a game for the Class 1A state semifinalist Tigers who finished 23-7.
ACA’s Givens, a 5-foot-7 senior forward, averaged 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals a game in helping the Generals to a 15-11 record and to AISA’s Class A state semifinals.
CLASS 7A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-0
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, So., G-F, 5-9
Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 6-0
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, So., G, 5-9
Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G, 5-3
Second-team All-State
Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Sr., C, 6-6
Kennedi Hawkins, Florence, Sr., F, 5-10
MG Lymon, Foley, Jr., G, 5-6
Olivia Porter, Auburn, So., G, 5-8
Ariel Thompson, Theodore, Sr., F, 6-1
Third-team All-State
Bri Hodges, Austin, Sr., C, 5-11
Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Fr., G, 5-5
Kaitlyn Knight, Foley, Sr., G, 5-5
Elissa Murry, Theodore, Sr., G, 5-5
Sierra Roberts, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-6
Honorable mention
Jasmyn Burts, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 5-7
Camille Chase, Spain Park, So., G, 5-6
Alyah Postma, Lee-Montgomery, So., G, 5-3
Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-7
Coach of the year
Will Copeland, Florence
CLASS 6A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-6
Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 5-10
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-9
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G-F, 6-1
Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Sr., G, 5-7
Second-team All-State
Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8
Caroline Bachus, Athens, So., F, 6-3
Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F, 6-0
Kassidy Schnoer, Homewood, Sr., C, 6-2
Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Jr., G, 5-8
Third-team All-State
Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-4
Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Jr., G, 5-8
Ananda Hughley, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9
Kylie Neil, Fort Payne, Jr., F, 5-8
Fantaisa Wilson, Northridge, Fr., G, 5-6
Honorable mention
Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7
Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-1
MaKenzie Hill, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, So., G, 5-8
Coach of the year
Devin Booth, Opelika
CLASS 5A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-7
Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-3
Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Sr., C, 6-2
Samira Moore, Charles Henderson, Sr., C, 6-3
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, So., F, 6-0
Second-team All-State
Aaliyah Austin, Faith Academy, Sr., F, 6-2
Keiara Griffin, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-0
Jaden Langford, Madison Academy, Sr., G, 5-8
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Jr., F, 6-1
Sakyia White, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., F, 6-2
Third-team All-State
Destiny Garrett, Pleasant Grove, Sr., G, 5-4
Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 8th, G, 5-8
Naomi Jones, Jackson, Fr., C, 6-3
Sidney Stephen, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-7
Maggie West, Shelby Co., Sr., F, 5-9
Honorable mention
Renijah Brown, Marbury, Jr., G, 5-7
Miriam Oldacre, West Point, Sr., G, 5-7
Coach of the year
John Welborn, West Point
CLASS 4A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Jr., G, 5-6
Madie Krieger, Rogers, So., G, 5-6
Shamari Thirlkill, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-4
Jenna Walker, Priceville, Jr., G, 5-8
Jada Watkins, Sumter Central, Jr., G, 5-9
Second-team All-State
Adrianna Galloway, Headland, Sr., G, 5-6
Asia Barclay, Anniston, Jr., F, 6-1
Ke'Asia McKinney, Childersburg, Sr., F, 5-10
Taylor Smith, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 5-6
Jordyn Starr, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-5
Third-team All-State
Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G, 6-0
Laura Lee Keener, Central-Florence, Sr., G, 5-4
Kiana Montgomery, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-2
Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Fr., G, 5-6
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, So., G, 5-9
Honorable mention
Darian Bell, Ashford, Sr., G, 5-10
Kristen Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr., F, 5-5
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Fr., G, 5-7
Coach of the year
Jana Killen, Deshler
CLASS 3A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, So., G, 5-8
Molly Heard, Pisgah, So., F-G, 5-11
Jemeriah Moore, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10
Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Fr., C, 6-1
Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, So., G, 5-6
Second-team All-State
Morgan Holland, Susan Moore, Sr., G-F, 5-8
Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, Sr., F, 5-8
Allie Kelley, Straughn, Jr., F, 5-9
Kelly Pickett, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6
Aleria Smith, T.R. Miller, Sr., C, 5-10
Third-team All-State
Kallie Allen, Phil Campbell, Sr., G, 5-9
Skye Harris, Pike Road, Jr., G, 5-7
Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-7
Shekinah McDaniel, Providence Christian, Sr., G, 5-5
Chloe Womack, Pisgah, Sr., F-G, 5-9
Honorable mention
Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7
Ja'Nazsia Nettles, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4
Coach of the year
Carey Ellison, Pisgah
CLASS 2A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Cordasia Harris, Central-Hayneville, Sr., F, 6-0
Iemyiah Harris, Sacred Heart, Sr., G, 5-3
Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 5-11
Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Sr., F, 5-9
Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Jr., C-F, 6-3
Second-team All-State
Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Jr., F, 5-7
Zakyria Johnson, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 5-11
Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long, Sr., C, 6-1
Derrica McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 5-8
Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Sr., G-F, 5-11
Third-team All-State
Madisen Grimsley, Abbeville, Sr., C, 6-0
Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-10
Makayla Langston, Reeltown, So., F, 5-11
Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Jr., G, 5-9
Toni West, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-7
Honorable mention
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Fr., F, 5-10
Serena Hardty, Sacred Heart, 8th, G, 5-2
Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, So., G, 5-9
Coach of the year
Jon Tidmore, Collinsville
CLASS 1A GIRLS
First-team All-State
India Brown, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 6-2
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10
Ally McCollum, Phillips, Sr., F, 6-1
Bailee Usrey, Skyline, Sr., G-F, 5-7
Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, So., F, 5-11
Second-team All-State
Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 7th, G, 5-0
Neely Johns, Mars Hill, Sr., G, 5-8
Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, Jr., G-F, 5-11
Alexandria Orr, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 5-6
Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Jr., F-C, 6-0
Third-team All-State
Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's, So., G, 5-8
Breanna Glaze, Lanett, So., G, 6-2
Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, So., G, 5-6
Ansley Tate, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-8
Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 5-8
Honorable mention
Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Jr., G, 5-9
Imani Thompson, Holy Spirit, Sr., G, 5-0
Timya Thurman, Linden, Fr., C, 6-3
Nina Williams, Elba, So., G, 5-6
Coach of the year
Ricky Austin, Spring Garden
AISA GIRLS
First-team All-State
Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 5-4
Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Fr., F-G, 5-10
Mae Etheridge, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-8
Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott, So., G, 5-8
Second-team All-State
Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, So., G, 5-5
Magan Chapman, Southern Academy, Jr., F, 5-9
Ruth Dees, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Shelby Renfroe, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., F, 5-5
Mary Baxley Smith, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 5-11
Third-team All-State
Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, So., C, 6-4
Caroline Lewis, Pickens Academy, Sr., G, 5-6
Anna Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0
Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Britten Stephens, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-0
Honorable mention
McKayla Barber, Springwood, Sr., G, 5-9
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, 8th, G, 5-7
Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Jr., F, 5-7
Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Sr., F, 5-7
Coach of the year
Wade Goodman, Pickens Academy
