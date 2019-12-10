Slocomb swept Sidney Lanier at Patricia Lanes on Monday with the boys taking a 1078 to 844 win and the girls an 872 to 567 win.
Leading the Slocomb boys was freshman Zach Lindsey, who bowled a 192. Asael Morin followed with a 144. Leading the girls team were Ava Wilson and Aimee Railey with a 131 and 129, respectively.
