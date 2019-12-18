Slocomb

Slocomb girls and boys teams both won a tri-match Wednesday at Montgomery’s Bama Lanes, beating both Sidney Lanier and Pike Road.

The Slocomb boys bowled a 1071 to Lanier’s 837 and Pike Road’s 837. Leading Slocomb were Zach Lindsey with a 150 and Taylor Phillips with a 149.

On the girls side, Slocomb earned a 797 to beat Lanier’s 591 and Pike Road’s 557. Ava Wilson led Slocomb with a 127.

