Slocomb and Wicksburg split high school basketball games in front of Slocomb students Wednesday with the host RedTops winning the girls game and the Panthers taking the boys contest.
The Slocomb girls won 29-24 to improve to 6-7. Ally Price and Madison Ward had nine points each.
Stevie Henderson led Wicksburg (3-16) with seven points and Kara Cox had six.
Wicksburg (5-10) won the boys game 62-55 in overtime as four players scored in double figures – Zeke Kelley with 19, Zeke Herbig with 14, Sawyer Rivenbark with 11 and Devontae White with 10.
Slocomb (10-4) was led by Tanner Berry with 17 points and Jaylen Nobles with 14.
Late Tuesday
Varsity Girls
Dothan 56, Holmes County (Fla.) 46: Brianna Reese and Alexis Hudgens had 17 points each and Amiyah Rollins 12 to lead Dothan (14-2) to a 56-46 win over Holmes County (Fla.).
Akiela Farrow had 17 points and Kinzie Nelson 16 for Holmes County (11-2).
Jeff Davis 37, Enterprise 29: Dashia Nelson and Harmony Baker had seven points each and Nicole Higgins six for Enterprise (5-15, 0-1) in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Straughn 45, Opp 15: Allie Kelly had 11 points and Ansley Montgomery nine to lead Straughn (13-3, 1-0) in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Vanessa Stoudemire had seven to lead Opp (0-5, 0-1).
Ariton 43, Abbeville 30: Zaykria Johnson had 24 points and 15 rebounds and Nazariea Oliver had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead Ariton (5-4, 1-0) in the Class 2A, Area 5 win.
JaMya Glover had 14 points to lead Abbeville (6-8, 1-1).
Pike Liberal Arts 42, Fort Dale 33: Shelby Renfroe had 16 points and six assists, Tiffany Johnson eight points and five blocks and Ansley Adams had seven points and five rebounds for Pike Lib (11-7).
Macon East 40, Lakeside School 38: Chloe Helms had 13 points, Liza Eriksen 10 points and 10 rebounds and Anna Murphy nine points and 16 rebounds for Lakeside.
Varsity Boys
Jeff Davis 70, Enterprise 65: Dallas Howell had 26 points, including the Wildcats’ first 15 points off five 3-pointers. Quentin Hayes added 18 points for EHS (12-8, 0-1) in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Geneva 91, Slocomb 81: Damion Kemmerlin had 22 points, Kahari McReynolds and Trevon Kemmerlin 19 each and Noah Johnson 12 to lead Geneva (10-7, 1-0) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Braydon Whitaker had 23 points, Tanner Berry 17 and Jaylen Nobles 13 for Slocomb.
Opp 55, Straughn 50: Erik Matthews had 21 points and Tavian Head followed with 18, all on six 3-pointers, to lead Opp (3-4, 1-0).
Mason Turner had 17 points and Abram Guilford 13 for Straughn (3-14, 0-1).
Providence Christian 39, Wicksburg 38: Abe Chancellor hit a lay-up with about 30 seconds left to put Providence Christian in front and the Eagles held on for the win.
Chancellor finished with a game-high 13 points and Collins McClintock added eight for PCS (9-8, 1-0).
Clay Morrison had 11 points and Devante White nine for Wicksburg.
Abbeville 50, Ariton 44: Monqarius Cooper had 14 points and Deven Mills and Tyrek Coleman 12 each for Abbeville (7-8, 1-1) in the Class 2A, Area 5 game.
Hayes Floyd had 21 points for Ariton (6-9, 0-1).
Zion Chapel 71, Samson 47: Brady Cobb had 18 points, while Nathan Grantham and Jacob Anderson had 13 each to lead Zion Chapel (7-9, 1-0) in a Class 2A, Area 4 win.
Samson (2-14, 0-2) was led by Hayden McCoy with 28 points.
Elba 57, Kinston 36: John Martin Wilson had 11 points and Chrystyile Caldwell had 10 to lead Elba.
Cale Sumblin led Kinston with 10 points.
Macon-East 45, Lakeside 37: Jacari Richardson had 13 points and DaVantae Bowick 12 for Lakeside (8-5) in the loss.
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Fort Dale Academy 40: Javon Christian had 13 points and Nick O’Brien and Austin Cross had 11 each to Pike Liberal Arts (6-7).
Emmanuel Christian 74, Covington (Fla.) 15: Jalen Pittman had 16 points and Iann McFarland 12 to lead Emmanuel Christian (10-3).
JV Boys
Slocomb 38, Geneva 36: Brody Campbell had 16 points and Brenden McLaughlin nine to lead Slocomb.
Preston Garner had nine points and Reagan Brannon and Talan Johnson six each for Geneva.
Wicksburg 40, Providence Christian 34: Nicholas Longworth had 19 points and Dalton Taggart eight to lead Wicksburg.
Bo Thornell had 10 points and Jonathan Wells nine for PCS.
Opp 35, Straughn 26: Zaccheaus Lindsey had 12 points to lead Opp (2-4).
Micah Turner had seven points for Straughn (7-5).
Elba 52, Kinston 35: Zaydrian Daniels had 15 points, Trent Hamilton 11 and Chayse Peterson 10 to lead Elba.
Nicholas Tew had 12 points and Kaden Sims 11 for Kinston.
Abbeville 49, Ariton 29: Dylan Crawford had 15 points, Trenton Lingo 12 and Wauntavious Conley 11 to lead Abbeville.
Michael Ross had nine points and Paxton Steed eight for Ariton.
