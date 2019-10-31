HARTFORD --- Jaylen Nobles rushed for 248 yards with five touchdowns and caused a late fumble that helped seal a 49-42 Slocomb win over Geneva County Thursday night at Dixie Howell Stadium.
The game was the final one of the year for the two Geneva County rivals, who both didn’t make the playoffs. Both finished 4-6.
Geneva County moved inside the Slocomb 35 in the final two minutes, but Nobles caused a fumble that Jarrett Hendrix recovered to end the Bulldogs’ last threat.
Nobles, who earned his 248 yards on 29 carries, scored on runs off 20, 44, 2, 5 and 12 yards. He also had an interception in addition to his caused fumble on defense.
Rashawn Miller scored on a 14-yard run and Braydon Whitaker threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Berry for Slocomb’s other scores.
Whitaker threw for 117 yards with Berry catching three passes for 110 yards.
The RedTop win ruined another big night for Geneva County sophomore standout running back Emmanuel Henderson, who amassed 327 yards rushing on 30 carries with four touchdowns plus a two-point conversion run. Henderson scored on TD runs of 17, 1, 3 and 3 yards.
Trey Williams added 64 yards rushing on nine carries for the Bulldogs and KenLi Preyer, who had 53 yards rushing, scored on a 45-yard TD run. Cole Saunders threw a 12-yard TD pass to Colby Fuller for his only completion of the night.
Trey Baker led Slocomb’s defense with 13 tackles. Jamey King and Dawson Hill both added six tackles each for the RedTops.
Geneva County’s defense was led by Grayson Bell with eight tackles, Preyer with seven, including one for a loss, and by Kevin Castro with six tackles, one for a loss.
