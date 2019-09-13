Hal Smithart knew who to find when he needed a big play.
Opp’s quarterback hit 6-foot-5, 185-pound junior receiver Erik Matthews for touchdown passes of 16 and 14 yards in the Bobcats’ 22-7 victory over Houston Academy at Northcutt Field on Friday night.
Opp (2-1, 2-0 3A, Region 2) scored on its second possession. The Bobcats drove 57 yards in seven plays. Smithart spread the field with a 10-yard completion to Curt Zorn Jr., then a 27-yard toss to Zemo Ridgeway for a first down at the Raiders’ 19.
Four plays later, facing fourth-and-7, Smithart was pressured, but scrambled away to his left and found Matthews in the end zone on a nice pass that took advantage of the receiver’s length. Matthews made a leaping catch for the score. The PAT failed and it was 6-0 late in the first quarter.
The Raiders (1-2, 0-2) put together a nice drive, but a fumbled exchange on a handoff produced a turnover that the Bobcats pounced on at the Opp 28.
HA stopped Opp on downs on that drive, but the Raiders were forced to punt and Opp regained possession at its 35 with 6:01 left in the first half.
With Smithart facing third-and-3, he found Matthews on a quick slant for 37 yards that would have gone for more if not for Max Burgreen’s TD-saving tackle at the HA 21.
The Raider defense kept Opp out of the end zone, but Bobcat kicker Dakota Cornelius kicked a 27-yard field goal that put the visitors up 9-0 with 2:40 left in the half.
Opp’s Brady James then made a big play when he picked off quarterback Sheldon Ott’s pass over the middle at the HA 36. The Bobcats took advantage. Smithart gained seven yards and the play was compounded by a personal foul penalty that moved the ball to the 14.
Two plays later, Smithart hit Matthews on a crossing route for the touchdown and a 15-0 lead that the Bobcats took into halftime.
Unofficially, Smithart was 7-for-14 passing for 135 yards in the first half. Matthews caught three of those for 67 yards and two TDs.
Houston Academy never quit. The Raiders took their first possession of the third quarter, going 72 yards on 13 plays in 5:35, with the help of several defensive penalties called on the Bobcats. Austin Carpenter scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. Judson Lisenby’s PAT cut the deficit to 15-7.
Opp answered with a long drive, but Chapman Andrews sacked Smithart on fourth-and-goal from the 15.
From there, Houston Academy had another long drive. The Raiders held the ball for the next 10:25. With a first-and-goal at the 9, a pass from Ott to Giovanni Divine gained four yards to the 5 midway through the fourth quarter.
But the next two plays lost five yards and on fourth-and-goal from the 10 , Thomas Glisson pressured Ott into an incompletion that gave the Bobcats the ball back with 4:02 remaining.
Opp then added a clinching score in dramatic fashion. A perfectly called and executed screen pass from Smithart to Ashton Patel picked up 66 yards, although a block in the back penalty took away some yards and created a first down at the Raider 31.
On the next play, Smithar t gained 29 yards on a keeper around left end – getting a fine block from Matthews for most of the yardage.
One play later, Patel powered in from the 1 as the Opp players pushed the pile over the goal line on a 2-yard scrum. Cornelius’ extra point made it 22-7 with 1:55 left in the game.
The Raiders drove back down the field. A 28-yard completion from Ott to Brock Mitchell put the ball on the Opp 19. The clock expired after Ott threw complete to Cooper Andrews for nine yards and the ball on the Opp 10.
