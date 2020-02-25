Dothan scored five runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-5 win over Geneva on Tuesday in high school softball action.
Jaala Torrence and K.J. Braswell each had two hits and two RBIs for the Wolves.
Rayleigh Thagard and Natalie Turner each had a hit and an RBI. Kate Hoseid had two hits, including a double.
Nicole Turner got the win in the circle, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
For Geneva, Chloe Nance drove in two runs. Abbie Sullivan drove in one run for the Panthers.
Houston Academy 5, Eufaula 1: Mattie Havas scattered four hits and struck out seven in going the distance to get the win in the circle.
Mary Suzanne Aman had two singles for the Raiders. Alexis Milanowski had two singles and an RBI, Caley Caldwell drove in two runs with a hit and Mallory Worsham had two hits.
Headland 11, Geneva County 1: Ainslie Condrey, Hannah Phillips and Cailin McCoy each had three hits and three RBIs in leading the Rams.
Adrianna Galloway added two hits.
Addison Scott got the win in the circle.
Enterprise 15, Slocomb 13: Kyleigh Coin, Mattie Bowden and Emma Faulk all homered for the Wildcats.
Taylor Danford drove in two runs. Emily Holland got the win in the circle.
For Slocomb, Madison Baloch had four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs.
Jade Kelly had three hits and two RBIs and Harleigh Sims had two hits and two RBIs.
