Houston Academy opened the season with a 5-2 win over Headland in softball action Thursday.
Mattie Havas was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double and was also the winning pitcher, allowing two hits over five innings with five strikeouts.
Alexis Milanowski added two hits, one a triple, and picked up a save with two innings in the circle. She struck out three and allowed two hits with no walks.
Also for HA, Kaleigh Heard drove in two runs and Mary Suzan Aman one, while Bailey Dykes and Jaysoni Fowler had a single each.
Wicksburg 15, Cottonwood 0: Shelby Holland threw a four-inning, one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and the Panther offense scored in all four innings of the win.
Offensively, Megan Cochran was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in, while Tori Hobbs drove in three runs off two bases-loaded hit by pitches and a bases-loaded walk. Kesley Ellenburg had a RBI single and two more RBIs off a fielder’s choice. Morgan Roden, Kara Cox, Abby Varner and Holland had one RBI each.
Hannah Jenkins had a double for the lone Cottonwood hit.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg 15, Cottonwood 0: Anslie Ellenburg struck out 10 over four innings and pitched a one-hit shutout in the circle and had two hits on offense, including a triple, with a run batted in to lead Wicksburg.
Kylie Barnes added a double and two RBI and Peyton Hodge had a single with two RBI. Ella Grace Kelley had a triple and RBI and LeighElla Stephens, Olivia Reynolds and Emele Crowell had a hit and a RBI each. Dahlia Ganz also had one RBI.
