Northside Methodist Academy plated 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 13-4 win over Crenshaw Christian Academy in softball action on Monday.
Emilee Vickers had two hits, including double, and drove in three for the Knights.
Allee Alexander had a double and two RBIs and also got the win in the circle.
Abbey Knight had two hits and two RBIs, while Marah Stuckey, Makenzie Lawson and Madalyn Penn each drove in a run.
Eufaula 15, Abbeville 0: Sydney Wiggins threw a three-inning no-hitter and also had two home runs and four RBIs in leading the Tigers.
Carly Puckett drove in three runs with two doubles and Carley Clark had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs.
