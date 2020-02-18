Stephanie Schoonover struck out 15 and allowed one hit as Rehobeth defeated Dale County 11-1 in varsity softball action on Tuesday.
The Rebels scored five runs in the sixth inning to close out the victory.
Makayla Peters had a big day offensive with three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Shellie Littlefield also homered.
Jenna Hixson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Honor Slayback, who tripled, added two hits. Laura Kate Meadows and Gracie Alberson each had an RBI.
Joanna Marshall got the lone hit for Dale County.
Slocomb 15, Zion Chapel 0: Cieara struck out eight and allowed just one hit over three innings of work, while Gracen Hodges pitched the fourth inning in relief and didn’t allow a hit.
Jade Kelly went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple with an RBI for the RedTops, while Harleigh Sims went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and two RBIs and Annie Dotson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Chipley 7, Northside Methodist 5: Chloe Collins had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Knights in the game played Monday.
Marah Stuckey also had an RBI.
JV Softball
Providence sweeps: Providence defeated Ashford 4-0 in the opener of a doubleheader and 14-2 in the second game.
In the first game, Natalie Cole didn’t allow a hit and struck out five in the three-inning game.
Riley Smith had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Emma Grace Holley and Scout Smith each added an RBI.
In the second game, Maddie Norris had three hits and four RBIs for the Eagles. Ella Houston, Maddie Claire McNeill and Holley each drove in two runs.
Norris got the win in the circle, allowing one hit and striking out two in the two-inning game in which Providence scored four in the first and 10 in the second.
Houston Academy 15, Dothan 0: Kaleigh Heard struck out five and allowed one hit over 3 1/3 innings for the Raiders. She also had three singles and four RBIs in the game.
Kate Braswell had a single, double and four RBIs and Mary Helen Mendheim had a single, double and two RBIs. Mallory Worsham doubled and Katie Brown singled.
Opp sweeps: Opp beat Pleasant Home 10-4 and 7-6 in a doubleheader.
In the opener, Elizabeth Kyser drove in two runs. Addison Mosley was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out five.
In the second game, Haylei Henegan, Madi Wilson and Jaidyn Ivey all had two hits. Bradleigh Lanier was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out five.
