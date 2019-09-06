Scoreboard

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Week 2 Results

CLASS 7A

Auburn 44, Enterprise 0

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Oak Mountain 33

Huntsville 43, Grissom 14

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 17

Lee-Montgomery 59, Jeff Davis 14

Mary Montgomery 34, Alma Bryant 7

Mountain Brook 31, Tuscaloosa County 21

Sparkman 51, Gadsden City 27

Theodore 34, Foley 0

Thompson 48, Hoover 30

CLASS 6A

Athens 28, Hartselle 19

Carver-Montgomery 22, Russell County 14

Chelsea 32, Carver-Birmingham 10

Cullman 41, Decatur 17

Dothan 49, Eufaula 38

Fort Payne 20, Albertville 13

Gardendale 30, Huffman 7

Hueytown 39, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17

Mae Jemison 37, Lee-Huntsville 7

McAdory 28, Northridge 7

Minor 20, Jackson-Olin 8

Muscle Shoals 62, Columbia 0

Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 7

Saraland 49, Daphne 13

Stanhope Elmore 12, Benjamin Russell 7

CLASS 5A

Boaz 72, Douglas 0

Brewer 29, Arab 21

Central-Tuscaloosa 41, Jemison 17

Chilton County 40, Shelby County 33

Citronelle 7, Greene County 0

Etowah 49, Crossville 7

Fairfield 48, John Carroll Catholic 14

Hamilton 24, West Point 12

Lawrence County 27, Hayden 14

Madison Academy 42, East Limestone 20

Madison County 62, Guntersville 49

Moody 21, St. Clair County 7

Pleasant Grove 26, Briarwood Christian 14

Ramsay 32, Parker 7

Russellville 41, Corner 7

Sardis 33, Southside-Gadsden 31

Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27

Wenonah 50, Woodlawn 0

CLASS 4A

Anniston 27, Cherokee County 7

Danville 20, North Jackson 7

Deshler 55, Elkmont 0

Fairview 62, DAR 41

Good Hope 27, Cordova 14

Haleyville 7, Oak Grove 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 47, W.S. Neal 0

Hokes Bluff 45, White Plains 21

Montgomery Catholic 48, Dale County 0

Oneonta 21, Cleburne County 13

Randolph 32, West Morgan 25

Trinity Presbyterian 24, Alabama Christianh 12

UMS-Wright 21, Andalusia 7

Williamson 6, Clarke County 0

CLASS 3A

Colbert Heights 27, Westminster Christian 20

Flomaton 40, Jay (Fl) 0

Geraldine 48, Plainview 6

Lauderdale County 32, East Lawrence 20

Mobile Christian 60, Bayside Academy 14

Oakman 48, Holt 13

Opp 36, Straughn 12

Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7

Piedmont 28, Pleasant Valley 0

Pisgah 51, Brindlee Mountain 8

Providence Christian 41, Geneva 16

Randolph County 27, Glencoe 0

Susan Moore 21, Sylvania 7

Wicksburg 21, Slocomb 7

CLASS 2A

Addison 36, Winston County 14

Cedar Bluff 49, Asbury 7

Colbert County 37, Tanner 7

Collinsville 54, North Sand Mountain 0

Cottage Hill Christian 51, J.U. Blacksher 7

Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 0

Highland Home 55, Central-Hayneville 18

Ohatchee 47, Woodland 6

Ranburne 54, Gaston 0

Sand Rock 20, Ider 14 (OT)

Sheffield 56, Tharptown 24

Thorsby 38, Horseshoe Bend 0

Westbrook Christian 35, Vinemont 0

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 44, Talladega County Central 6

Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14

Donoho 25, Ragland 0

Elba 54, Pleasant Home 0

Mars Hill Bible 61, Hackleburg 42

McKenzie 32, Red Level 22

Notasulga 36, Autaugaville 0

Pickens County 53, Brilliant 18

Victory Christian 20, Gaylesville 12

Waterloo 57, Shoals Christian 6

