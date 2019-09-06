AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 2 Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 44, Enterprise 0
Hewitt-Trussville 50, Oak Mountain 33
Huntsville 43, Grissom 14
James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 17
Lee-Montgomery 59, Jeff Davis 14
Mary Montgomery 34, Alma Bryant 7
Mountain Brook 31, Tuscaloosa County 21
Sparkman 51, Gadsden City 27
Theodore 34, Foley 0
Thompson 48, Hoover 30
CLASS 6A
Athens 28, Hartselle 19
Carver-Montgomery 22, Russell County 14
Chelsea 32, Carver-Birmingham 10
Cullman 41, Decatur 17
Dothan 49, Eufaula 38
Fort Payne 20, Albertville 13
Gardendale 30, Huffman 7
Hueytown 39, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17
Mae Jemison 37, Lee-Huntsville 7
McAdory 28, Northridge 7
Minor 20, Jackson-Olin 8
Muscle Shoals 62, Columbia 0
Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 7
Saraland 49, Daphne 13
Stanhope Elmore 12, Benjamin Russell 7
CLASS 5A
Boaz 72, Douglas 0
Brewer 29, Arab 21
Central-Tuscaloosa 41, Jemison 17
Chilton County 40, Shelby County 33
Citronelle 7, Greene County 0
Etowah 49, Crossville 7
Fairfield 48, John Carroll Catholic 14
Hamilton 24, West Point 12
Lawrence County 27, Hayden 14
Madison Academy 42, East Limestone 20
Madison County 62, Guntersville 49
Moody 21, St. Clair County 7
Pleasant Grove 26, Briarwood Christian 14
Ramsay 32, Parker 7
Russellville 41, Corner 7
Sardis 33, Southside-Gadsden 31
Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27
Wenonah 50, Woodlawn 0
CLASS 4A
Anniston 27, Cherokee County 7
Danville 20, North Jackson 7
Deshler 55, Elkmont 0
Fairview 62, DAR 41
Good Hope 27, Cordova 14
Haleyville 7, Oak Grove 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 47, W.S. Neal 0
Hokes Bluff 45, White Plains 21
Montgomery Catholic 48, Dale County 0
Oneonta 21, Cleburne County 13
Randolph 32, West Morgan 25
Trinity Presbyterian 24, Alabama Christianh 12
UMS-Wright 21, Andalusia 7
Williamson 6, Clarke County 0
CLASS 3A
Colbert Heights 27, Westminster Christian 20
Flomaton 40, Jay (Fl) 0
Geraldine 48, Plainview 6
Lauderdale County 32, East Lawrence 20
Mobile Christian 60, Bayside Academy 14
Oakman 48, Holt 13
Opp 36, Straughn 12
Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7
Piedmont 28, Pleasant Valley 0
Pisgah 51, Brindlee Mountain 8
Providence Christian 41, Geneva 16
Randolph County 27, Glencoe 0
Susan Moore 21, Sylvania 7
Wicksburg 21, Slocomb 7
CLASS 2A
Addison 36, Winston County 14
Cedar Bluff 49, Asbury 7
Colbert County 37, Tanner 7
Collinsville 54, North Sand Mountain 0
Cottage Hill Christian 51, J.U. Blacksher 7
Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 0
Highland Home 55, Central-Hayneville 18
Ohatchee 47, Woodland 6
Ranburne 54, Gaston 0
Sand Rock 20, Ider 14 (OT)
Sheffield 56, Tharptown 24
Thorsby 38, Horseshoe Bend 0
Westbrook Christian 35, Vinemont 0
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 44, Talladega County Central 6
Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14
Donoho 25, Ragland 0
Elba 54, Pleasant Home 0
Mars Hill Bible 61, Hackleburg 42
McKenzie 32, Red Level 22
Notasulga 36, Autaugaville 0
Pickens County 53, Brilliant 18
Victory Christian 20, Gaylesville 12
Waterloo 57, Shoals Christian 6
