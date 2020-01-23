Senior Mackenzie Stewart finished with a three-game total of 411 and junior Rayleigh Thagard with a 409 total to lead Dothan during the opening-day of the two-day AHSAA State Bowling Championships Thursday in Pelham.
Dothan finished 14th out of 16 teams on the day during traditional bowling for seeding to today’s bracket play. The Wolves, who finished with a 1,852 score, face third-seed Stanhope Elmore in the opening round of bracket action Friday at 8 a.m. Stanhope Elmore finished with a 2,651 total Thursday.
Stewart bowled a 131, 152 and 128 in her three rounds and Thagard had scores of 135, 130 and 144 in the traditional format.
Natalie Turner had a 397 for Dothan after rounds of 121, 117 and 159 and Ellie Smith had 370 total after rounds of 125, 132 and 113.
Friday's bracket play will feature one of traditional and three Baker Games.
