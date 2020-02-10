SAMSON – Kinley Johnson hit a free throw with 1.2 seconds left to lift Samson over Cottonwood 37-36 in the Class 2A sub-regional basketball game on Monday night.
Samson, which trailed most of the game, got the ball back with 6.7 seconds left and Johnson, the point guard, drove the court before being fouled.
She hit the first of two free throws to give the Tigers the lead. After missing the second free throw try on an air ball, Cottonwood inbounded and threw the length of the court, but the ball was tipped away to end the game.
Samson (21-6) advances to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery on Friday night to face G.W. Long at Garrett Coliseum.
The Bears season comes to an end with a 14-15 record.
Cottonwood led 9-3 at the end of the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime before Samson opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to tie the game. The Bears led 28-26 going into the final quarter.
Brantley Edberg led Samson with 15 points, while Jazmine Duff scored 11 and added 10 rebounds.
Cottonwood was led by Willow Brumfield with 13 points, Diamond Acre with 11 and Saniya Keys with 10. The Bears end the season at 14-15.
G.W. Long 73, Thorsby 29: Mary Beth Long led the Rebels with 29 points.
Emmaline Hughes added 14 for G.W. Long, which advances to the Southeast Regional on Friday in Montgomery to face Samson.
Carlee Wyatt led Thorsby with 19 points.
Reeltown 49, Abbeville 41: The Yellow Jackets led 20-18 at halftime and trailed by only two at 43-41 with two minutes left, but couldn't score again and fell on the road.
Abbeville finished 8-17 on the season.
Class 3A
Geneva 56, Houston Academy 37: Makaley Boswell scored 13 points in leading Geneva to the win.
Boswell also added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The Panthers (18-11) advance to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery on Saturday.
Also for Geneva, Aaliyah Simon scored 10 and Madison Johnson added nine points.
Melody Watson had seven points and 10 rebounds.
For Houston Academy, Camille Reeves had a big game with 20 points, which included hitting six 3-pointers. The Raiders end the season at 16-11.
Straughn 56, Providence Christian 35: Kelsie Kelley and Allie Kelley each scored 15 points in leading Straughn to the Class 3A sub-regional road victory.
Providence Christian was led by Emma Houston with 11 points and Shekinah McDaniel with nine.
The Eagles finish the season at 16-13.
Straughn advances to the Southeast Regional on Saturday.
Class 4A
Headland 66, Catholic-Montgomery 37: Amiyah Danzey scored 21 points, including hitting six 3-pointers, as the Rams advanced to the Southeast Regional.
Adrianna Galloway contributed 18 points and eight rebounds, while Jayden Blackmon scored 17 and had seven steals.
Trinity 60, Ashford 26: The Yellow Jackets fell on the road in Montgomery. No details were available. Ashford finishes the season 13-11.
Class 1A
Elba 51, Pleasant Home 27: Nina Williams scored 22 points as the Tigers rolled to the win.
Elba (21-7) led 32-18 at halftime.
Melissa Williams added 11 points and Freeda Hooks nine for Elba, which advances to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery on Thursday.
Pleasant Home (15-9) was led by Daisy Cordle with 15 points.
Georgiana 59, Kinston 49: The road came to an end for Kinston, which lost a Class 1A sub-region game at Georgiana.
The Bulldogs finished the season 14-7.
Faith Peters had 20 points, Courtney Lunsford and Kelsi Cardwell 10 for Kinston.
Tenasia Gordon led Georgiana with 18 points, while Mia Crenshaw and Angel Haynes had 11 points each.
Class 6A
Eufaula 66, Park Crossing 63: Kaitlin Peterson had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and Mi’kasia Floyd and Denahria Hicks both had a double-doubles to lead Eufaula over Park Crossing.
Floyd had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Hicks 10 points and 14 rebounds. The rebounding effort helped the Tigers earn 51 rebounds in the game.
Zahria Hoskey added 14 points and four steals for Eufaula.
The Tigers (25-6) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament where they will face Opelika on Friday.
Class 5A
Charles Henderson 86, Brewbaker Tech 18: Niaira Jones had 26 points and Samira Moore 25 points to lead No. 2 Charles Henderson to a rout of the Rams.
Mykyia Milton added 17 points in the Trojan win.
The No. 2 Trojans (24-0) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Montgomery, where it could face top-ranked Ramsay, the team that eliminated CHHS last year. Ramsay plays Central of Clay County Tuesday. The regional tournament game will be on Saturday.
