The second season – the postseason – has arrived for high school volleyball teams.
AHSAA area tournaments are set for Monday and Tuesday in the state with the top two teams in each advancing to Super Regional play later in the week.
Area tournaments in Class 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A are Monday, while Class 7A, 6A and 2A area tournaments are Tuesday.
Wiregrass teams hosting tournaments on Monday are Rehobeth (5A, Area 3), Providence Christian (4A, Area 3), Houston Academy (3A, Area 3), Opp (3A, Area 4) and Kinston (1A, Area 3).
On Tuesday, Enterprise (7A, Area 3), Dothan (6A, Area 3) plus Geneva County (2A, Area 3), New Brockton (2A, Area 4), G.W. Long (2A, Area 5) and Goshen (2A, Area 6) host area tourneys.
Super Regionals: The two top teams in each in the south’s eight areas in each classification advance to the South Super Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl Thursday through Saturday.
The top four teams at the regional tournament in each classification advance to the state tournament Oct. 30-31 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Class 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A teams open regional play Thursday a week from today and finish their regionals on Friday. The Class 2A, 6A and 7A regional tournaments are Friday and Saturday.
AISA opens postseason: The four local Dothan Eagle coverage area teams in the AISA start postseason play with regional tournament opening-round games at campus sites on Tuesday.
In Class AA, Northside Methodist hosts Lee-Scott, Lakeside travels to Glenwood and Pike Liberal Arts to Edgewood. In Class A, Abbeville Christian travels to either Cornerstone Christian or Chambers Academy, who were playing Thursday to decide their seeding.
The winners advance to the regional semifinals and finals on Thursday at Macon-East Academy where teams play for seeding as all four advance to the AISA State Tournament on Monday, Oct. 28 at the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
One falls out, another down: The latest al.com state rankings, the final one of the season, saw one Wiregrass team fall out of the poll and another go down a spot, while the other five teams stayed the same.
Enterprise in Class 7A dropped out of the top 10 and into others nominated after the Wildcats, No. 8 a week ago, went 1-1. They were replaced by Thompson, which went 4-2 for the week, and shot up to No. 6. Kinston, in Class 1A, slid down to No. 7 after it was sixth last week.
The teams that stayed the same as last week were Providence Christian (No. 2, Class 4A), Houston Academy (No. 5, 3A), Opp (No. 8, 3A), G.W. Long (No. 2, 2A) and Ariton (2A, others nominated).
There were no AISA state rankings this week.
Three players in AHSAA spotlight: Three local players were honored in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight – Rehobeth’s Jaci Parker, Ashford’s Darian Bell and Providence Christian’s Autumn Mayes.
Rehobeth’s Parker had 38 kills, 13 aces, 12 digs and 11 blocks as the Rebels won the Ashford Invitational tourney.
Ashford’s Bell had 47 kills and 13 aces in four matches to help the Yellow Jackets finish as runner-up in their own tourney.
Providence’s Mayes had 85 kills, 78 digs and 11 aces as the Eagles went 3-3 for the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.